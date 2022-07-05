ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Kloots Honors ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Husband on the Second Anniversary of His Death

By Alex Falls
 2 days ago
Amanda Kloots, widow of Blue Bloods actor, Nick Cordero, posted a loving tribute to her late husband on the second anniversary of his death.

“Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick. It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn’t been a day I haven’t missed him,” Kloots wrote. “Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him.”

Nick Cordero lost a hard-fought battle to Covid-19 at the height of the pandemic in 2020. He was best known for a successful career on Broadway which included one Tony Award nomination.

How Kloots Chooses to Remember

Kloots continued her Instagram tribute with a story of a dream that reassured her that her husband still has a presence in her life. That death and life go hand and hand and the memory of him will always be with her on this day.

“Last year on this day my girlfriend told me about a beautiful dream she had. We were all at a party and Nick was there looking happy and radiant. When she asked him why he was there he said, ‘What do you mean? Today is my birthday. It’s the one day I get to come back and celebrate with everyone I love.’ Hearing this completely changed my mood. He’s celebrating today? He’s happy? Birth and death have so many similarities. I can’t possibly know what’s on the other side but he was sending me a clear message. I quickly reframed this day. July 5th is Nicks ‘new birth’ day instead of his death day. This idea brought a positive light to a otherwise dark day. I decided then that I will celebrate with him today and always on July 5th.”

She concluded her tribute post affectionately with, “I love honey. I miss you more than life.”

Grieving and Transformation

Since the loss of her husband, Kloots had a transformative journey as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. In the middle of her immense grief, she took a leap of faith and joined the dancing competition pairing with Alan Bersten.

She made it all the way to the Final Four, and in her semi-final performance she got to perform “Live Your Life,” a song written and performed by Cordero. Her performances touched the hearts of countless viewers, but she came in fourth place in the competition. She credits her partnership with Bersten as a significant turning point in her grieving process.

“I told him the other day, I said, ‘You know, this experience … how wonderful you’ve been has really helped me like bridge that gap,” Kloots said to US Weekly. “It’s been so nice getting to know you and feeling comfortable with you and seeing you every day and trusting you and crying with you and going for goals with you.’ … I said, ‘It’s really helped me move forward in my life and that I did not expect to happen.’”

