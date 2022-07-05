BT: Kevin Durant is 'exactly what is wrong' with current state of NBA

Brandon Tierney has a big problem with superstars requesting trades at a dizzying rate, and Kevin Durant is now at the center of that after reportedly asking out of Brooklyn.

“Kevin Durant, to me, is exactly what is wrong with the NBA right now,” Tierney said during Tuesday’s show.

“The NBA has a lot of issues, but to me, the biggest turnoff is when teams are held hostage by superstars. When you agree to terms and you agree to get this exorbitant amount of money per year, and so quickly afterwards, say ‘I’m done, and I’m out.’”

BT says the Nets should refuse to trade Durant if they can’t get a suitable package in return, and begin to push back against stars who agree to multi-year deals, only to quickly pivot and request to be dealt.

“There is nobody in the NBA that loves or needs basketball more than Kevin Durant,” Tierney said. “This guy’s life, self-admittedly, consists of sitting around in ahis palatial pad, smoking weed and playing video games, and then destroying people on the court.”

