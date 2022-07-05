ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

BT: Kevin Durant is 'exactly what is wrong' with current state of NBA

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375VUy_0gVYF2wc00

Brandon Tierney has a big problem with superstars requesting trades at a dizzying rate, and Kevin Durant is now at the center of that after reportedly asking out of Brooklyn.

“Kevin Durant, to me, is exactly what is wrong with the NBA right now,” Tierney said during Tuesday’s show.

“The NBA has a lot of issues, but to me, the biggest turnoff is when teams are held hostage by superstars. When you agree to terms and you agree to get this exorbitant amount of money per year, and so quickly afterwards, say ‘I’m done, and I’m out.’”

BT says the Nets should refuse to trade Durant if they can’t get a suitable package in return, and begin to push back against stars who agree to multi-year deals, only to quickly pivot and request to be dealt.

“There is nobody in the NBA that loves or needs basketball more than Kevin Durant,” Tierney said. “This guy’s life, self-admittedly, consists of sitting around in ahis palatial pad, smoking weed and playing video games, and then destroying people on the court.”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @TikiandTierney, @TikiBarber, @BrandonTierney, and @TheHoffWFAN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Reveals His Gut Feeling On Kevin Durant

Kendrick Perkins kicked off this Tuesday's episode of NBA Today with an interesting take on Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the fact that Durant literally requested a trade from the Nets, Perkins isn't so sure the star forward wants out of Brooklyn. "I don't believe Kevin Durant...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
E! News

Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Fears She’ll “Never” See the WNBA Star Again Amid Imprisonment

Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Fears She'll "Never" See Her Again. Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner is holding out hope for a reunion with the WNBA star. In a July 4 letter to President Joe Biden, the WNBA star said she was "terrified" she might remain imprisoned in Russia "forever." A heartbreaking statement for Cherelle especially, who called her wife the "strongest person" she knows.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
GOBankingRates

How Much is Mark Cuban Worth?

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Mark Cuban began building his fortune in 1990 with the sale of his technology startup, MicroSolutions.Three decades later, his business ventures and stakes in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nets
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Says Kevin Durant's Trade Request Proves He Is The Best Player In The World: "The Co-Betting Favorite Is Now The Phoenix Suns Only Because Kevin Durant Put Them At The Top Of His Wishlist."

Kevin Durant's trade request rocked the NBA world and a lot of people were critical of Durant for wanting out of Brooklyn. The Nets had done everything that he had wanted them to do over these last couple of years, but he still wanted out of the team despite having 4 years left on his deal.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

"Kyrie To The Lakers Sounds Ideal Until Him And Anthony Davis Combine For 15 Played Games In A Season", NBA Fan Destroys Potential Lakers Duo

LeBron James is turning 38 years old in December 2022, reinforcing the fact that he is in his career twilight and will most likely think about retirement soon. It is also going to be his 20th season in the NBA and the season where he will look to become the all-time leader in points scored in the league's history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy