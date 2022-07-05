ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

GRAINS-U.S. grain, soy futures fall on recession fears, Midwest rains

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures fell to multi-month lows on Tuesday, joining a broad sell-off in crude oil and equity markets tied to fears of a global economic recession and waning demand for commodities, analysts said. Welcome rains in portions of the U.S....

Agriculture Online

Supply demand for live cattle to turn bullish; decline in lean hogs positive fundamental factor

Live cattle: Supply fundamentals turn bullish in the fourth quarter. October and especially December Live Cattle are trading at a stiff premium to the August contract, and rightfully so. Third quarter beef production is expected to be up 2.1% from last year, but fourth quarter production is expected to be down 5.8%. This sets the stage for a more bullish supply tone for the fourth quarter. Lower grain prices and the potential for better pasture conditions could tighten fourth quarter production further.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat prices under pressure at market close | Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The collapse in the soybean oil market along with massive fund selling pressured the grain markets early today. The soybean market turned up first and then corn followed as end user buying came in late in the day. The fear of a global economic slowdown, along with non-threatening weather is keeping the pressure on wheat prices.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat posted at seasonal low at market close | Thursday, July 7, 2022

WHEAT POSTED AT A SEASONAL LOW: 3:15 P.M. The grain markets posted strong gains, with July corn and soybeans closing well off the early day highs. It appears that wheat may have posted a seasonal low, which is something I watch for during the week of July 4. September corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Farmer confidence is second-lowest in nearly six years

Seven out of every 10 large-scale farmers and ranchers expect high inflation to persist into 2023 and 51% anticipate their operations will be worse off financially next summer than they are now, said Purdue University on Tuesday. Its Ag Economy Barometer, a monthly gauge of farmer confidence, fell to its second-lowest level since October 2016.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Forecasters hold outlook for 2022 hurricane season steady - Colorado State

HOUSTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Forecasters at Colorado State University on Thursday held steady the number of hurricanes they expect to appear in the Atlantic during 2022. In an update to their closely watched outlook, Colorado State meteorologists said they continue to forecast 10 hurricanes, of which five are expected to be major with sustained winds above 111 miles per hour (179 km per hour), in the season that began on June 1.
COLORADO STATE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Thursday, July 7, 2022

In tonight's Evening Edition, read the latest news about fertilizers, cattle and lean hog markets, and the wheat crops in Brazil and Argentina. The fertilizer industry is scrambling to find solutions to fertilizer prices that have been on the rise since last fall. Claire Carlson reports, however, that some farmer...
AGRICULTURE
#Midwest#Statistics Canada#U S#Chicago Board Of Trade#Cbot#U S Plains
Agriculture Online

Argentina's wheat-planting seen edging down due to bad weather

BUENOS AIRES, July 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat-planting area for the current 2022/2023 harvesting season is estimated at 6.2 million hectares (15.3 million acres), down from the 6.3 million hectares previously estimated, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. The cut is the fourth made by the exchange since...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine harvests first 1 mln T of 2022 grain, farm ministry says

KYIV, July 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have threshed the first million tonnes of grain of the 2022 grain harvest from about 3% of the sowing area, Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said farmers had harvested 1.1 million tonnes of grain from 417,300 hectares with the average...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain markets close at a high for the week | Friday, July 8, 2022

GRAIN MARKETS CLOSE AT A HIGH FOR THE WEEK: 2:50 P.M. The grain markets posted strong gains with most contracts closing near the high for the day and high for the week. It certainly feels different than it did at the close on Tuesday. On Friday, September corn closed up...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Oil refiners, unions press U.S. EPA on biofuel blending costs -sources

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Oil refining company and labor union representatives pressed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at a virtual meeting last week to lower costs of the nation's biofuel blending program when it resets the policy next year, according to sources familiar with the call. The refining...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Commodity prices soften, although still elevated

Steered by fears of recession and a clearer picture of this year’s global grain harvest, the sky-high commodity prices fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are losing momentum, analysts said on Thursday. The USDA was likely to scale back its estimates of record-high farm-gate prices for this year’s wheat and soybean crops despite the uncertainties caused by warfare in the Black Sea region.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat surges 6% to one-week high on easing recession fears

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures soared 6.6% on Friday, extending a rebound from four-month lows this week on easing fears of a global recession and signs of renewed importer demand, analysts said. Corn also rose to move up from a seven-month low touched this...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 15-20 cents, corn up 5-10 cents, soy steady-up 6 cents

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Follow-through technical buying expected in wheat after most active contract snapped five-session losing streak on Thursday. * Talk of rising import interest from China adds support. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 286,400 tonnes, near the low end of market forecasts that ranged from 250,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures ended the overnight trading session up 20-1/4 cents at $8.56-3/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was up 15-1/4 cents at $9.04-1/2 and MGEX September spring wheat last traded 27-3/4 cents higher at $9.62-1/4. CORN - Up 5 to 10 cents per bushel * Corn following wheat higher. Concerns about dry conditions in parts of the U.S. Midwest stressing crop as it heads through pollination period adds support. * Gains kept in check by poor export demand for U.S. supplies. * Corn export sales totaled 44,800 tonnes, below the low end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * CBOT September corn futures ended overnight trading up 7-1/4 cents at $6.16-1/4 a bushel. New-crop December corn was 8-1/4 cents higher at $6.04-1/2. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 6 cents per bushel * Bargain buying expected in soybeans, which were on track to post their fourth straight weekly loss. * Poor export demand limiting strength, with overseas buyers focused on South American supplies. * USDA reported weekly soybean export sales of 80,000 tonnes. Market forecasts for the weekly total ranged from -200,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * CBOT August soybeans eased 3/4 cent to $14.84-1/2 a bushel during the overnight trading session while November soybeans were 5-3/4 cents higher at $13.71-1/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends rebound to one-week high

* Wheat jumps for 2nd day in rebound from 4-month lows * Easing recession fears, importer activity support bounce * Corn also extends recovery soybean bounce falters (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rose by over 2% on Friday to extend a rebound from four-month lows this week, supported by easing fears of a global recession and signs of renewed importer demand. Corn also rose to move further away from a seven-month low touched this week, although soybeans turned sightly lower as a bounce from a six-month low faltered. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.4% at $8.56-1/4 a bushel by 1121 GMT, after climbing to its highest since July 1 at $8.61-1/4 earlier in the session. In Europe, September wheat on Euronext also reached a one-week high as it added to Thursday's bounce. Traders say wheat markets had become technically oversold, while the abating of investor fears of an economic recession and reports of importer activity shifted the focus back to supportive supply and demand fundamentals. Economic sentiment has improved, partly due to news of Chinese fiscal stimulus, although there was caution in financial markets following the killing of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe and ahead of monthly U.S. jobs data. "Receding macro worries, and what most would regard as too low prices, set the market up for these gains," said Robin Gore, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to the move in wheat prices. "We also note that estimates for Argentina's wheat planting are being cut because of continued dryness in some regions." Egypt's state grains buyer ramped up direct purchases of imported wheat this week, including a rare purchase of German wheat, sources said. There was also market chatter about China showing renewed interest in foreign wheat for possible import purchases, traders said. Grain markets will get an update on international demand from weekly U.S. export sales data at later on Friday. CBOT corn rose 1.1% to $6.03 a bushel and soybeans gained 1.2% at $13.81-3/4 a bushel. Traders were continuing to assess weather for U.S. Midwest corn and soybean crops ahead of monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts next Tuesday. Weather charts pointed to rain for parts of the Midwest in the week ahead but some zones were set to remain dry. Prices at 1121 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 856.25 19.75 2.36 770.75 11.09 CBOT corn 603.00 6.75 1.13 593.25 1.64 CBOT soy 1364.25 -1.25 -0.09 1339.25 1.87 Paris wheat 348.00 9.25 2.73 276.75 25.75 Paris maize 309.75 11.50 3.86 226.00 37.06 Paris rape 688.75 -1.25 -0.18 754.00 -8.65 WTI crude oil 102.59 -0.14 -0.14 75.21 36.40 Euro 1.01 0.00 -0.21 1.1368 -10.82 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EU wheat exports start strongly as war hangs over season

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - European Union wheat is being scooped up at the start of the 2022/23 crop season as importers profit from a pullback in prices from records and seek alternatives to Ukrainian supplies disrupted by war, traders and analysts said. A rare purchase of German wheat this...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Food prices fall in June, cereal output seen slightly higher, U.N. agency says

ROME, July 8 (Reuters) - World food prices fell for a third consecutive month in June, but remained close to record high levels set in March, the United Nations' food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en, which tracks the most globally traded...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 13-19

July 8 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 13-19, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.0 - indicative price, 401.6 340.7 323.0 $/tonne July 6-12* - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, 404.4 352.5 322.0 $/tonne June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax, $/tonne 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 399.4 352.5 308.6 * Revised by the agriculture ministry Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. ($1 = 61.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE

