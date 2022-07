WASHINGTON, D.C. – A trio of Black giants was among the 16 honorees who received the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom on July 7. Attorney Fred Gray, nurse Sandra Lindsay and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles all received the nation’s most prestigious honor for citizens. Denzel Washington was scheduled to be the fourth Black person and 17th overall person to receive a medal, but he missed the ceremony due to contracting COVID-19.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO