ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Companies could face hurdles covering abortion travel costs. Here's why.

By Barbara Ortutay and Dee-Ann Durbin
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42e0wt_0gVYEjeh00

After the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the federal right to an abortion that's been in place for half a century, companies like Amazon, Disney, Apple and JP Morgan pledged to cover travel costs for employees who live in states where the procedure is now illegal so they can terminate pregnancies.

But the companies gave scant or no details on how they will do this and it's not clear if they will be able to — legally — while protecting employees' privacy and keeping them safe from prosecution.

"Most employers were not prepared for Roe to be overturned, and even those that were didn't realize the law would literally be changed the next minute," said Brian Kropp, a vice president at the consulting firm Gartner. "They're trying to play catch-up."

Kropp said many companies announced plans to offer travel benefits without the infrastructure in place to make them work. Some, he added, are creating supplementary policies that employees can buy to cover abortion travel, while others are contacting insurers to see if travel can be added to their current plans. Others are trying to figure out how to offer a benefit without breaching employees' privacy.

Read this: Mississippi judge hears attempt to keep abortion legal. No decision yet.

Related: Mississippi judge sets hearing on challenge to abortion law, appoints judge to preside

"Are employees going to have to tell their manager they are going to have to travel from Texas to California to have an abortion?" Kropp said.

The answer is no — but they would likely have to tell human resources or a similar department that they are pregnant and want to get an abortion, said Sharona Hoffman, a health law professor at Case Western Reserve University. The company or its health insurer would then provide money upfront or a reimbursement after the fact.

Hoffman called the travel cost pledges a "generous benefit" from companies, and said she would not be surprised "if this becomes a practice that more companies undertake — just without trumpeting it," for fear of the backlash that can come with public statements on a divisive issue such as abortion.

"It's not necessarily altruistic," she said. "It also makes some sense for companies to not have a bunch of employees that are highly distressed because they have unwanted pregnancies and have to carry the child to term."

For now, most big companies offering an abortion travel benefit will likely add it to existing health care plans, said Jonathan Zimmerman, a partner with the law firm Morgan Lewis who helps companies develop and maintain their benefits.

Big companies are generally self-insured, which means they pay for all claims and have more flexibility to decide what the plans will cover. A third party then processes the claims on their behalf.

That's the case at outdoor clothing company Patagonia, which updated its health coverage last fall to add travel costs for employees after Texas's law banning most abortions went into effect. Patagonia said abortion and travel costs are administered in the same manner as other medical services, ensuring confidentiality for employees.

Restaurant review company Yelp said its abortion travel benefit is also administered by its health insurance provider. Yelp has told its employees that if they do use the travel benefit, Yelp will not have access to the details of the service.

Microsoft, meanwhile, noted that it already covers abortion, as well as gender-affirming care, for its employees and has now extended the coverage to include travel expenses for "these and other lawful medical services" if they are not available in an employee's home state.

Smaller companies may have fewer options. They typically buy health insurance for their employees from insurers that are subject to state regulations. Those companies have less flexibility to design benefits, and they may operate in states that ban abortion.

Dr. Ami Parekh, chief health officer at Included Health, which offers health care navigation services and virtual care for employers, said it is "quite a scramble" right now for large employers to navigate this fast-moving landscape.

"They're moving as fast as they can," Parekh said. "And I bet you they're going to be nimble and change as needed as things come up."

For instance, some companies are offering to pay for a partner to travel with the person getting the abortion.

With the legal landscape shifting quickly, even adding travel benefits to a current medical plan carries some risk. In May, 14 state lawmakers in Texas sent a letter to Lyft warning the company to rescind its abortion travel benefit, saying they plan to introduce legislation that would ban companies from doing business in Texas if they pay for abortions or reimburse abortion-related expenses.

That said, no such legislation has been enacted as of now in Texas or anywhere else. It is also not against the law to travel to states where abortion is legal, Hoffman noted. There are efforts afoot, however, to change that.

And while the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, protects sensitive patient information, it can be overruled in cases where a crime has been committed. That's the case now in states where abortion has become a crime.

"It's challenging for employers to navigate what is a rapidly evolving legal landscape," said Sharon Masling, the head of Morgan Lewis's reproductive rights task force. "There's going to be a lot of litigation over the next few years."

Previous coverage: Anti-abortion activists for Mississippi abortion clinic learn Roe. v. Wade overturned

More: Mississippi Attorney General certifies abortion trigger law, then abortion clinic sues

Beyond the legal questions, abortion travel benefits also present some thorny workplace issues, Kropp said. Employees who don't support abortion may be angry that their company is paying for other employees' travel, for example. Even those who do support abortion may question why the company isn't paying them to travel for fertility treatments or transgender health care, he said.

This is why it's likely, experts say that some companies are offering travel benefits but aren't making public announcements about it.

"My sense is most employers are trying to very quickly figure out what's best for their employees and dependents," Parekh said. "And not all employers want to spend the energy to be very public about that at this moment in time."

Associated Press staff writers Haleluya Hadero and Anne D'Innocenzio in New York and Matt O'Brien in Providence, Rhode Island contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Companies could face hurdles covering abortion travel costs. Here's why.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
Daily Beast

Abortion Chaos Sends Women Racing to Get Tubes Tied

A month before the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, millions of women knew the landmark decision establishing the right to an abortion was at risk. Tillie Hall, a 29-year-old from Kansas, was one of them. The grim foreshadowing came in the form of a leaked draft opinion authored...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Jp Morgan#Gartner
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Planned Parenthood of Montana limits medication abortion for out-of-state patients

Planned Parenthood of Montana has privately told staff it will no longer offer medication abortion to out-of-state patients, citing the changing legal environment surrounding abortion access. The facility will no longer be providing medication abortions to patients residing in states where abortion is illegal, Planned Parenthood of Montana President Martha...
MONTANA STATE
BBC

Roe v Wade: Inside an Arkansas abortion clinic on its last day

There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
ARKANSAS STATE
Glamour

How to Become an Abortion Clinic Escort

“I didn’t know how to help,” says Elle. She’s talking about the time before—before she got trained, practiced, and learned how to become an abortion clinic escort. She lives in New Jersey, a state that has strong protections for abortion rights. At first, she wasn’t even sure whether her help was needed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy