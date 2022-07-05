ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln resident's vehicle shot at while driving

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department are investigating a shooting of a moving vehicle with children in it. LPD said police were dispatched to the 600 block...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

LPD responds to gunshots, one residence damaged from potential bullets

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a call of gunshots being heard several hours beforehand Thursday night. On July 7 around 7:15 p.m., officers said they were called to the 900 block of S 29th Street on the report of gunshots being heard three hours prior. Officers...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Two People Arrested Related to Burglary at an East Lincoln Restaurant

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–A burglary appears to have been an inside job at an east Lincoln restaurant and has landed two people in jail. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Friday said officers were called to Buffalo Wings and Rings just off of 68th and “O” shortly before 9am Thursday about the burglary. Officers got permission from the owner to look over security video, which showed someone, later identified as the kitchen manager, 35-year-old Timothy Newsom, returning after hours and turning off the security system. A suspected accomplice, 31-year-old Jessica Roman, is then seen going into the restaurant.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Deputy says Prius fled at 124 mph

AUBURN – Marian Purcaroiu, 40, of Independence, Mo., is charged in Nemaha County with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest on June 1. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy clocked a Toyota Prius at 96 mph on Highway 136 and says the car accelerated to 124 mph after the deputy turned on the overhead lights of his patrol car.
AUBURN, NE
kfornow.com

Gunfire Hits a Central Lincoln Home on Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–Police are investigating a case where gunshots were fired and hit a central Lincoln home sometime between Thursday afternoon and evening. Investigators say they were called just before 7pm to the 900 block of South 29th Street, where they found damage to the front window of one of the homes. Officers found three suspected bullets inside the home.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
police1.com

Neb. deputy dies of medical issue after making arrest

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is mourning a deputy who died in the line of duty on June 22. Deputy Jeff Hermanson, 45, began to feel ill shortly after arresting a stolen car suspect, according to KETV. Hermanson was rushed to the hospital where he died from a heart issue, the report said.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Gun, other items stolen from home

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A firearm, among other items, was stolen from a Lincoln home Tuesday night. LPD said officers were dispatched to an address in the 7700 block of Phares Drive on a report of a theft from an open garage on July 6 at 8:40 a.m. The report said...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln church reports possible arson at its library

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a Lincoln church on a report of an arson Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., officers said they responded to the Northeast United Church of Christ on Adams Street. Officials said upon arrival, the pastor indicated that an unknown person...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Two previously missing boys are home safe

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said two previously missing boys are safe after a search Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. According to LPD, the 12-year-old and 10-year-old, who were last seen around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, were later found. Officials said one of them was safely located...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Searching For This Suspect In Bank Robbery

Lincoln Police released more information regarding the robbery of the US Bank at 2640 Ticonderoga Drive at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, July 6th. Lincoln Police were told by an employee that the man came into the bank and said he needed to make a withdrawal. He then handed the teller a note demanding money. He left the bank with an unknown amount of currency and was last seen walking westbound from the bank area. There was no mention of a weapon and none was seen. A police dog track was conducted, however it was unsuccessful.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Restaurant Burglary An Inside Job

Lincoln Police were called to Wings and Rings at 6822 O Street around 9 Thursday morning on the report of a belated burglary. Officers spoke with the owner and they reviewed store security video. The kitchen manager, 35 year old Timothy Newsom was seen returning to the business after hours. Newsom used his keys and disarmed the store security system. He then spoke with 31 year old Jessica Roman and she was told to travel to the business after he left and the doors would be unlocked.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Man beaten by four men during attempted park rendezvous

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man attempting to meet an unknown woman in a Lincoln park reported being beaten and robbed early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., Lincoln Police Department said they were called to the area of 30th and D Street on the report of a robbery. When arriving to the...
LINCOLN, NE
Public Safety
1011now.com

Lincoln woman’s car total loss after being lit on fire twice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Fourth of July weekend is meant for fun, family, and festivities but for one Lincoln family, it’s turned into an unsolved crime. It was a terrifying sight just feet away from Felicia Bertram’s apartment. She watched for the second night in a row as her car was fully engulfed in flames.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Man Assaulted, Robbed Early Wednesday In South-Central Lincoln Neighborhood

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Police are investigating a robbery reported early Wednesday morning in a south-central Lincoln neighborhood, where a man was attacked when he went to meet a woman. Investigators say the victim, a 30-year-old man, had arranged to meet an unknown woman around 12:30am in Neighbors Park, near...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing Sarpy County teen listed as runaway

OMAHA, Neb. -- Sarpy County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday that a teen has been missing since June 12. The Sheriff's Office said that 16-year-old Nathan Johnson went missing on June 12, when it was reported that he ran away. Authorities said that Johnson left his resident between 4:00...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

LPD: Shots fired at vehicle with two children inside

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 23-year-old woman and her two children were shot at in a drive-by shooting on Monday. Lincoln Police were called to the 600 block of West A Street on the report of a weapons offense around 3:30 p.m. The victim reported driving in the area of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Fire crews battle blaze at detached garage in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple fire crews battled a blaze at a detached garage in north Lincoln on Friday. The fire was reported just after noon at a home near 14th and Superior Streets. When Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Police release name of suspect from fatal hit and run crash at 37th & O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is looking for Gustavo Cardenas, the person officers believe to be responsible for a fatal hit and run crash. LPD said they are requesting assistance from the community in locating Cardenas, who is said to have played a part in the death of 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra at 37th & O Street Saturday evening.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police looking into a shooting report

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in Omaha on July 5. OPD said police were called to an Omaha hospital at 3:19 p.m. where the 16-year-old victim arrived by private vehicle. Officers said they were unable to determine where the shooting took place and the victim...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police investigating cutting after medics treat victim at scene

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police Department said they are looking for a suspect involved in a cutting early Wednesday morning. OPD said they are investigating a cutting that occurred at 1012 South 24th Street. Officers said responded to an apartment around 12:15 a.m. and spoke with the victim, Michael Clear,...
OMAHA, NE

