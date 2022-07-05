Lincoln resident's vehicle shot at while driving

Lincoln Police released more information regarding the robbery of the US Bank at 2640 Ticonderoga Drive at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, July 6th. Lincoln Police were told by an employee that the man came into the bank and said he needed to make a withdrawal. He then handed the teller a note demanding money. He left the bank with an unknown amount of currency and was last seen walking westbound from the bank area. There was no mention of a weapon and none was seen. A police dog track was conducted, however it was unsuccessful.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO