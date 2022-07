The driver of the vehicle that allegedly resulted in the deaths of four individuals during a human smuggling attempt last week in Encinal has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Wednesday that Dorian Nathaniel Pena was the driver of a white Jeep Wrangler that led authorities on a chase on Interstate Highway 35 just beyond the mile marker 29 checkpoint.

ENCINAL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO