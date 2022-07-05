ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Edison Work Will Slow Traffic In Palm Desert

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder construction, road sign, traffic cones and safety helmet, isolated on white background 3D rendering. Southern California Edison is doing utilities work in...

KESQ News Channel 3

No injuries after five-vehicle traffic collision in Cathedral City

Roads are back open following a five-vehicle traffic collision Friday afternoon in Cathedral City. The crash happened on the intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive. Sergeant Daniel Anes of the Cathedral City Police Department told News Channel 3 that four vehicles were stopped in the westbound #1 lane of Ramon Road for the The post No injuries after five-vehicle traffic collision in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
point2homes.com

37290 Springdale Avenue, Palm Desert, Riverside County, CA, 92211

Come and enjoy this rarely available Gorham model floor plan of approximately 1300 sq. ft. The perfect location is an easy walk or a casual golf cart ride to the Mountain View Clubhouse (tennis courts/Pro Shop/Fitness Center, Indoor Pool, driving range). Once inside the home the open space living room has nice views outside to the landscaped back yard. Quality built-ins for your media center and electronic box pleated shades that are controlled remotely. Vaulted Ceiling with interesting architectural elements continue into the Kitchen and Dining Room. Light and Bright with Skylights in the Kitchen – all windows have Blinds some with automatice opening for your added comfort. The Master Suite is complete with added sq. ft, large convenient closets in master bath/dressing area with mirrored doors. Dual Master Sink and walk in shower w/ seat. The 2nd bedroom is at the opposite end of the home insuring added privacy. The separate laundry room has additional shelving w/ closed cabinets. The Garage is a homeowner's dream with added Work bench, Storage cabinets, deep sink & Air Conditioning. This is a SFR with Private and Secure block wall fenced yard with mature plantings that has been lovingly lived in and doesn’t come on the market that often.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Small earthquake strikes near Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (CNS) — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Salton City and about 30 miles south of Coachella was recorded at 3:29 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 9.9 miles west southwest of Salton City in Imperial County and 31.1 miles south of...
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Car crashes into Desert Hot Springs Subway, injuring 4 people

A car went through a Subway restaurant in Desert Hot Springs at 8 a.m. According to Cal Fire, the vehicle pinned an employee inside the restaurant. Their condition is not currently known. One person sustained serious injuries and 3 people have minor injuries, all were taken to the hospital. There is no confirmation whether the The post Car crashes into Desert Hot Springs Subway, injuring 4 people appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
paininthepass.info

Head-On Crash On Cajon Blvd Thursday Evening

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (Pain in the Pass) >> A head-on crash on Cajon Boulevard/old Route 66 involving two SUV’s Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The accident happened at 5:08pm Thursday July 7, 2022, on Cajon Blvd. between Keenbrook Road and Swarthout Canyon Rd. in the Blue Cut area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Smoke in Multi-Story Menifee Office Building Prompts Evacuation

A possible electrical burnout that emitted smoke on the upper floor of a commercial office building in Menifee Wednesday prompted an evacuation of the structure while firefighters attempted to identify the source. The fire alarm activated at about 11 a.m. within the Hope Medical Arts Plaza in the 29800 block...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs City Council setting aside approximately $70 million in city’s budget for public safety￼

About a third of Palm Springs' newly approved budget is going towards the city's fire and police departments. This new budget shows the that the city wants to invest in public safety. Combined, the fire and police departments will receive about $72 million from the $230 million budget. The Palm Springs Police Department is receiving The post Palm Springs City Council setting aside approximately $70 million in city’s budget for public safety￼ appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Friday Flyer

City being shifted to new county district

The Riverside County Board Maps will be changing soon. If you reside within a city, the changes won’t impact you as much (until you need help with a county-wide service), but changes are coming, including a new district for the City of Canyon Lake. On Jan. 1, the following...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker suffers leg injury on mountain trail, requiring rescue

A hiker was injured today on a trail east of Pine Cove, requiring firefighters to come to her rescue and transport her down from a mountaintop. The "hiker down" call was received at about 5:10 p.m. in the area of the Long Valley Ranger Station and the Round Valley Campground, according to the Riverside County The post Hiker suffers leg injury on mountain trail, requiring rescue appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
theeagle1069.com

Illegal Fireworks Confiscated; Three People Arrested

Throughout the month of June 2022 Sheriffs deputies have been on the lookout for people who were selling illegal fireworks. They confiscated 18-hundred pounds of fireworks and one handgun and arrested 3 people. 20 year old Leon Hernandez of Coachella, for possession of more than one-hundred pounds of dangerous fireworks,...
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

DEPUTY SPOTS DRIVER GOING 90 MPH ON THE SHOULDER

A driver who was spotted by a Sheriff’s deputy driving along the shoulder of State Route 62 in Yucca Valley at speeds up to 90 miles per hour was arrested for DUI Friday, July 1. According to Sheriff’s reports at about 11:15 a.m. Juan Duran, 57, was seen passing...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
recordgazette.net

Lavender Festival is in full bloom in Cherry Valley

If you love to see fields of light and dark shades of purple, then the Lavender Festival at the 123 Farm and Highland Springs Ranch, in Cherry Valley, is your place to visit. The farm is celebrating its 18th year of the Lavender Festival. You will see fields of different...
CHERRY VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Grand opening date set for Chick-Fil-A in Palm Desert

We now know when the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Palm Desert will finally open. The company announced that the Palm Desert location will open its doors on Thursday, July 14. The restaurant will be located at the intersection of 73070 Dinah Shore, just off the Interstate 10 exit on Monterey Avenue. Chick-Fil-A Palm Desert will be The post Grand opening date set for Chick-Fil-A in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com

Sprouts to open in MoVal

A grand opening ceremony is scheduled to be held July 8 at Sprouts Farmers Market in Moreno Valley. The store, at 24101 Hemlock Ave., will open at 7 a.m., one hour before ceremony is scheduled to begin, according to a statement released by the city. Based in Phoenix, Sprouts operates...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person shot following a family dispute in Mecca

A person is on their way to the hospital after being shot in Mecca Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened on 91-800 block of Montenegro Drive, located west of Johnson Road. The person was shot following a family dispute, according to Sergeant Edward Soto, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Soto confirmed that the The post Person shot following a family dispute in Mecca appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA

