What's Going On With PayPal Shares Today?

Core Scientific, the largest publicly traded mining company, reported its results for the first half of 2022. Of particular interest was the fact that the miner sold 7,202 BTC in June at an average price of $23,000, while the total proceeds from the sale amounted to $167 million. As of the end of June, the company had 1,959 BTC and $132 million in cash on its balance sheet. Thus, we can say that Core Scientific has sold more than 78.6% of all of its Bitcoin reserves.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO