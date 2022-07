After winning their first baseball national championship in school history, four Ole Miss Rebels are now suiting up for the United States collegiate national team. The team is led by Rebel head coach Mike Bianco, and he is joined by shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and pitchers Hunter Elliott and Mason Nichols. The quartet of Rebels were able to suit up for the stars and stripes on Independence Day this week as intrasquad games continued for the team.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO