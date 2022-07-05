ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

JENNIE: Important tips from a safety expert for sports, driving, and strapping babies in the car seat

By Jennie Montgomery
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLS5k_0gVYD5fD00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Terrence Jackson is the Director of Safety, Prevention, and Volunteers at Tri-Development Center of Aiken.

He gives safety presentations to youth and adult groups about child passenger safety, bicycle safety, water safety, and distracted driving.

With school being out and kids playing and having more free time, bike safety is a big issue.

“Correct. So we promote a helmet on heads program. This is the prevention of a traumatic brain injury. Even the most experienced riders you see, they’re wearing their bicycle helmets. So we promote, again, this program to stress the importance of again, wearing a properly fitting bicycle helmet.”

Here’s a tip– the chin strap has to be tight.

“When you adjust your chin strap, you want it so that it is underneath your chin, and if you open your mouth, that you feel the tightness on your head. That just gives you a level of tightness, you know, that is secure enough, if you were to fall off your bike, the helmet will serve its purpose and protect you from a traumatic brain injury.”

Another safety focus for Jackson is driving.

“We started a distracted drivers program when I took over this role a few years ago, my direct supervisor said, make it your own. Promote something that you’re passionate about. So having a teenage son is gonna wanna be driving soon. I thought about a distracted driving program. And so in thinking more about it, I’d say, how to keep kids attention? Number one thing is a video game. So I found a company that again, offers this distracted drivers program. It’s called One Simple Decision. And so what the program does, it shows you the real life consequences of your driving actions.”

Jackson is also an advocate of proper child safety seat installation, as he demonstrates:

“The most important thing is being able to install the car seat correctly, knowing what direction you should put the car seat. So again, we are gonna install this one forward facing for demonstration purposes. So you have two separate belt paths, depending upon what direction you want to install it. So this is your forward facing belt path here and underneath here is if you were to install this seat rear facing. Car seats are based off of height and weight restrictions. So all carseats have a different height and weight rating given by the manufacturer of the car seat. So you’ve fed your seatbelt through the correct belt path and you’ve connect, you’ve locked it into your lock over here. One thing that you wanna do is you wanna pull your seatbelt out all the way. What that does, that activates the locking mechanism and you retract. It’s really tight. You don’t want to have more, no more than a half inch or inch of movement, so this is too much movement in this seat. So what you do is you push down on the seat and tighten the strap, to take that slack out.

“Now, when you are harnessing your child in the seat, you have your webbing. This is a five point harness where again, it connects at the crotch area and your chest clip. So what you wanna do is first you wanna make sure that you have your straps okay, at the right setting. So forward facing child, you want your straps at or below their shoulders. And a common question I have from parents is how do I get my child to keep from wiggling out of the seat correctly? I’ve heard it the whole time I’ve been doing this as a certified technician. And my answer is if you tighten the straps tight enough, they not have the room to maneuver their arms out of the straps.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRtnz_0gVYD5fD00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

How to properly take care of plants during heat wave

EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- “Some of our things have to be watered up to three times a day especially the stuff right up front that are in those black plastic pots I mean it evaporates  so quickly almost as soon as you water it it’s dry again” said Hannah Barnes, Owner of Greenbrier Nursery & Gifts. […]
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Trailer stolen from Stanton Drive in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety is looking for information on a stolen trailer. The trailer was stolen from 611 Stanton Drive. If you have any information on the location of the trailer or the suspect, please call North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
News19 WLTX

Parking in Columbia, keep your eye on the app

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia parking meters have transitioned to a two-payment option. This means at most meters in the city, drivers have the option to pay with coins or the city's mobile passport app. But some app users say they're still getting ticketed despite paying on their mobile devices.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Sports
City
Aiken, SC
WJBF

Rideshare app for women launching in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Amanda Porterfield’s first ride in an Uber ended up with her being stalked for three weeks. “The very first Uber ride I ever took in the area was a couple of years back and the guy actually stalked me. He would drive by my house at 2 or 3am,” Porterfield […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

SCDNR welcomes new K9 puppy Hank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources welcomed the newest member of its K9 team on Tuesday, Hank! According to SCDNR, Hank will spend his first ten months focusing on environmental and socialization training, before moving into more in-depth K9 training. The SCDNR K9 team is trained to help law enforcement track […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Car Seat#Bicycle Helmet
WJBF

4-year-old drowning victim’s parents want answers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – At four years old, Israel Scott was known as a friendly, sweet child who was very protective of his family. “Whenever I left the house whether I was going off to work or going to the store I would ask, ‘what’s your number one job?’ He would always tell me that […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Missing man in Richmond County located

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richburg has been located and is home safe. Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 32-year-old Randy Lamar Richburg. He was last seen on 07/03/22 at approximately 05:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Sheffield Circle. It’s speculated that Richburg may have gotten a ride from an unknown person to Columbia, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Crash blocks traffic on Gordon Highway at Sibley Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash at Sibley Road was blocking westbound traffic on Gordon Highway on Thursday afternoon. It was reported at 2:32 p.m. as an injury accident, according to Augusta Fire Department dispatch reports. Traffic was at a standstill, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

19-year-old missing in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dunn has returned home safely.  Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 19-year-old Lashantice Dunn who has been missing since Wednesday. She was last seen on the 2000 block of Winston Way. Dunn was wearing camouflage pants, white socks, brown shoes, and a black shirt. She was also carrying a […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken detailer picked again for Air Force One project

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken automotive detailer, Chris Williams, of East Coast Custom Detailing has been selected to be a part of a team of 30 detailers preserving famous aircraft. Williams and the other 30 detailers will carry out the important task of preserving the Museum of Flight’s Air Force...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Fatal collision on US HWY 178 in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that took place on US Hwy 178 near Rollings Meadows Lane. The accident happened around 10:00 am. A person driving a 2003 Chevy truck was driving west when they went off the roadway on the right of the road. The driver […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Two Augusta suspects wanted for stealing from IGA Food store

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects who are wanted for theft. The incident happened at the IGA Food Store on Deans Bridge Road on Monday, June 27th. Authorities say Troy Wesby, Jr. and Zenovia Foots are both wanted for theft. Authorities also say they are both […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Burke County Sheriff releases statement, report on child’s drowning

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams released a statement and a report concerning the drowning of 4-year-old Israel Scott. Sheriff Williams Statement says, On June 14, 2022 the Burke County Sheriff’s Office along with Burke County EMA respondedto 113 Deer Run Road, Hephzibah, Georgia concerning the possible drowning of a child. Ourinvestigation […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Vandals hit new local splash pad in its first weekend

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A new splash pad for kids didn’t even make it through the weekend without being vandalized. Friday was the grand opening at McBean Community Center. The fixtures had been damaged By Tuesday, the day after the long July Fourth weekend. Yolanda Greenwood with the Augusta...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy