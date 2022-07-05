ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aubrey Jones headlines 16U Future Stars softball game streamed on ESPN

By Dylan Jespersen, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aerK5_0gVYCmNI00

AURORA, Colo. — The spring sports season may be over, but those in the youth baseball and softball communities know that even if the calendar turns to summer, it doesn’t mean games come to an end.

On the contrary, summer means the beginning of a whole new season entirely.

Gaylord’s top athletes are out training for next season, and that includes the stars of the Gaylord softball team. The Blue Devils’ Aubrey Jones and Alexis Shepherd are both members of the Tennessee Mojo 2024 Abernathy, an elite travel team located in Jackson, Tenn.

Jones and Shepherd's team headed to Aurora, Colo. for the Fourth of July weekend to compete in the 53rd annual Colorado 4th of July Sparkler and Fireworks tournament from June 26 to July 3.

The highlight of the tournament came as two members of the Mojo Abernathy team were selected to play in the 16u Future Stars Game, an all-star game that was streamed live on ESPN 3 and WatchESPN, and the Gaylord-native Jones was among the participants in the game streamed nationally on Thursday, June 30.

Jones was a member of the Blue Team, one of 66 members of the two Future Stars teams. Every player got a spot in the batting order while defensive positions were rotated by the inning.

She eventually subbed into the game in the bottom of the third inning to play shortstop. Her inning in the field was quiet, but she got her shot to make her presence felt as the leadoff batter in the top of the fourth.

She did just that, greeting the Rhode Island Thunder’s Samantha Lincoln with a line-drive double over the right fielder’s head.

Had the wind not been blowing in from that side of the field, according to color commentator Kenzie Fowler Quinn, the ball likely would have cleared the fence.

“If she hits that ball on any other field at any other time, that’s a home run,” the ESPN NCAA softball analyst Fowler Quinn noted. “She just happens to hit it right into the wind.”

A single from Charlotte Herron would advance Jones to third, but the Red team would escape before Jones could score the tying run. That was it for Jones in the game, with the Blue Team eventually falling to the Red Team 4-3.

Jones was one of the the best players for the Gaylord softball team in 2022, finishing with a sub-one ERA at 0.84 over 67 innings pitched, while also hitting extremely well with a .480 batting average, 40 runs batted in and 10 home runs.

The replay of the game is still available to be streamed on ESPN 3 and the WatchESPN App.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Troopers in Northern Michigan to Begin Wearing Body Cameras this Week

Michigan State Police Posts in northern Michigan are scheduled to begin receiving body cameras this week. “We have a couple hundred troopers in northern Michigan, we have four posts were rolling this out beginning with the Alpena Post and then we’ll be going to Gaylord, Cadillac, and the Houghton Lake Post,” said Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll, Michigan State Police 7th District Public Information Officer.
CADILLAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Aurora, CO
Sports
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Tim Allen’s yacht spills diesel into up north Michigan marina

NORTHPORT, MI – A diesel spill from a Michigan celebrity’s yacht closed an up north marina and adjacent beach during the recent holiday weekend. Authorities confirmed between 30 and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the water in Northport’s marina because of a faulty fuel filter seal on a yacht owned by Tim Allen. The famous Michigander is known for voicing the Buzz Lightyear character in the Disney-Pixar Toy Story film franchise and lending his celebrity voice to the Pure Michigan advertising campaign.
9&10 News

Whitmer Signs Bill Slashing Distilling Tax Rates

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Traverse City Tuesday, not only to stop in on the festivities of the National Cherry Festival but also to bring big time tax relief to craft distilleries. Northern Michigan has a multitude of industries that keep the economy running. Two of them are alcohol and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

$25,000 reward offered for information about fatal northern Michigan hit-and-run on 9-year anniversary

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve a 2013 hit-and-run. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City just before 2 a.m. July 5, 2013, when someone hit her. The 29-year-old was killed, and the driver still hasn't been found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Ncaa Softball#Softball Player#Future Stars#The Blue Team
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man killed in all-terrain vehicle rollover

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man died after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding on overturned early Sunday. Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on private property off Kensa Road in Alpena County's Long Rapids Township. Investigators say 57-year-old Jerry Mark Oliver from...
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Sandbaggers … Up from the ashes

WEST BRANCH – Lisa and Tom Hornbacker recently reopened Sandbagger’s Bar & Grill at the West Branch Country Club. The duo has been through quite a bit the past few years with COVID restrictions and then a fire, which postponed the opening of the restaurant. T. he restaurant’s...
WEST BRANCH, MI
9&10 News

Suspect Accused of Robbing Target Arrested After Possible Cardiac Episode

A Mancelona man is in custody after deputies say he robbed the Target store in Traverse City on Wednesday afternoon. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the 38-year-old man asked a cashier for change before telling them to give him all the money from the cash register. He then ran from the store and Target called the police. Investigators say the man didn’t have a weapon and didn’t imply that he had one.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
traverseticker.com

City Bans First-Floor Vacation Rentals Downtown, Approves Smart Meter Expansion

Traverse City commissioners Tuesday approved changing the city’s zoning ordinance to ban short-term rentals on the first floor of downtown buildings and approved expanding the city’s smart parking meter program, with an estimated 351 on-street meters throughout downtown to be replaced with smart meters. Commissioners voted 5-1 –...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy