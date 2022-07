FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - IMPORTANT INFORMATION/PLEASE READ!. Our newsroom just received word from the Fort Wayne Police Department that emergency crews are being dispatched to several calls for assistance after drivers get stuck in high water. Tonight’s rain is coming down hard and fast, and drivers are reminded to ALWAYS turn around when approaching high water on a street or road. It’s the safest thing to do when you don’t know the depth of the water. Flash flooding in neighborhoods is of particular concern. TURN AROUND. DON’T DROWN.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO