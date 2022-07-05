Sports World Celebrating Megan Rapinoe On Tuesday

Cherelle Griner is holding out hope that she'll be reunited with her wife, imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, sooner rather than later. Brittney, whose trial began last week, was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after Russia claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage. A Russian judge ordered Brittney, the Phoenix Mercury center who played in Russia during the WNBA off-season, to remain in custody for the trial's duration. If convicted on drug smuggling charges, Brittney could face 10 years in a Russian prison. Her trial will resume on July 7.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO