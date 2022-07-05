ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sports World Celebrating Megan Rapinoe On Tuesday

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
 2 days ago
USWNT star Megan Rapinoe has had a pretty busy week. On Friday, it was announced that Rapinoe would be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor....

That Guy
2d ago

She is nothing to celebrate. She's a race and gender bully that doesn't understand simple math or science and her reading comprehension is questionable at best.....she must have got her diploma from OPS.

Rodney Fisher
2d ago

What What has Rapinoe done? Has she saved a life? Has she talked someone off a ledge? Has she talked someone out of suicide? What? Nothing, but play a fairly decent GAME!

cmmn senz
2d ago

?? strange obvious political games just go actually play your game you were an lousy leader in the last Olympics

