Lumberton, NC

OBITUARY: Flora Belle Watson Ingram

By Carter Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
LUMBERTON — Flora Belle Watson Ingram, 102, formerly of Ellerbe, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 in Lumberton.

Mrs. Ingram was born Feb. 5, 1920 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Colon Bethune Watson and Clydie Horne Watson Stutts.

Flora will be greatly missed for her laughter, resilience throughout her long life and love for all of her family. She enjoyed talking about the long-ago years of growing up in Ellerbe with her grandparents. She never complained of going without through tough times. Instead of looking at life with many hardships, she looked for all of the cherished memories made through all of those years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Bethune Ingram; son, Kenneth Franklin Ingram; grandson, Larry Ingram; and seven siblings.

Surviving are her children, Dorothy Lee Ingram Fitter (Jean B.), Larry Thomas Ingram and Michael Colon Ingram; five grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

All services will be held at a later date.

Her family will never forget her and her positive outlook on her many years on this earth. We love you mama. Psalm 23.

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

