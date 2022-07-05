Giuliani, Graham, several Trump associates to be subpoenaed by Fulton County grand jury

NAACP sues Trump, Giuliani for Capitol insurrection Former US President Donald Trump and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo, File)

Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham are among a host of Trump associates who are expected to be subpoenaed by the the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.

A judge signed off on seven certificates of material witnesses on Tuesday.

Channel 2 Action News has learned that Giuliani, Graham, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, Cleta Mitchell, Jenna Ellis and Jacki Deason will all be asked to testify in front of a special grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections.

Giuliani was Trump’s personal lawyer and Graham was one of the former president’s top allies in the U.S. Senate. Eastman, Mitchell, Chesbro and Ellis all advised Trump on strategies to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in the state.

The subpoenas were filed July 5 and each of the people subpoenaed are asked to appear in front of the grand jury on July 12.

In the subpoena directed at Graham, Judge Robert McBurney says the senator is being asked to testify because, in part, of two phone calls he made in November of 2020 to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he asked them to reexamine “certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

The subpoena directed at Giuliani references the fact that he was Trump’s personal attorney and testified about now-debunked instances of alleged voter fraud involving ballot boxes at State Farm Arena.

“(Giuliani’s) appearance and testimony at the hearing was part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” the document says.

Documents filed for Chesebro accuses the attorney of working with the leadership of the Georgia Republican Party, including Chairman David Shafer, to install 16 “fake” electors to cast electoral college votes in favor of Trump, despite the fact that the individuals were not certified presidential electors for the state.

The DA’s office said the special grand jury are investigating whether Trump broke state law when he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to overturn Georgia’s presidential election results which went in favor of Joe Biden.

A late January 2020 report referred to a statement released by Trump saying, in part:

“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia was perfect. I knew there were large numbers of people on the line, including numerous lawyers for both sides. I didn’t say anything wrong in the call, made while I was President on behalf of the United States of America, to look into the massive voter fraud which took place in Georgia.”

