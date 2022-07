JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 7:41 a.m. After Wednesday night’s significant jump in containment of the Electra Fire, that number has stayed the same as of Thursday morning. Cal Fire reports that containment stands a 40%. The size has now grown to 4,272 acres. Firefighters say the incident’s behavior moderated overnight as humidity increased. Work on strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots will continue on Thursday. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect in both Amador and Calaveras counties. Previous day’s (July 6) updates below: 9 p.m. Acreage and containment remained steady from...

