Green Lake reschedules Fourth of July fireworks for July 9

GREEN LAKE, Wis. — Who said Fourth of July celebrations had to be on the Fourth?

After rain washed out Green Lake’s Independence Day party on Monday, the city’s Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled the fun. This year’s festivities will be held on Saturday, June 9.

There will be live music at Deacon Mills Park starting at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. Event-goers can bring a lawn chair, blanket, or even enjoy the show by boat on Big Green Lake.

