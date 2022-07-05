Aurora police fire shots while trying to contact person barricaded in motel

Getty Images

Aurora police fired shots while responding to a report of a person barricaded at the Ranger Motel at 11220 E. Colfax Ave., according to the Aurora Police Department.

A man was taken to a hospital, but police had not said how seriously he was injured.

Aurora firefighters also responded to a fire at the motel that authorities said is under control. This is when officers saw a man come out of a different motel room with a knife, officers told Denver Gazette news partner 9news. Once the man returned to the room a standoff ensued.

An Aurora Fire Rescue spokesperson said it is still an active crime scene with investigations ongoing, and any new info will come from APD. It's still unknown if the fire and police incidents are related.

As of 1 p.m., Eastbound Colfax was closed, and westbound was limited to one lane. Drivers were asked to avoid the area of Colfax between Kingston and Lima Street as crews remain on scene.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.