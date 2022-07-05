ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where do abortion rights stand in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. — There's been a lot of political back-and-forth regarding abortion across the U.S. and here in Florida. In June, the Supreme Court sent the debate back to the states, deciding there was no federal constitutional protection for abortion – reversing the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that had...

