Is the US in recession?

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
Just one month ago, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank was not "actively considering" raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to fight inflation. But after Friday's consumer price index report showed inflation is rising faster than expected, Wall Street is worried that Powell may have to change his tune.
After the start of the pandemic, the federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 2021 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021. It's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to their residents.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Retail giants have had a particularly hard start to 2022 as supply chain stress and heightened gas costs have cut into sales revenue. Sales decreased by a full 25% this...
A growing number of economists predict that the United States is headed for a recession in the next year. Polls have found that some Americans believe we’re already in one. But regardless of the dim forecasts and souring mood among Americans, it could take a while before we actually know if and when the country has tipped into a recession.
Those payments may not be off the table permanently. The government has relied on stimulus checks numerous times to combat recessions. If economic conditions worsen, we could see another round of direct payments. These days, a growing number of experts are sounding warnings about a potential recession. Now the reality...
The 2020 Presidential Election featured President Donald Trump running against Joe Biden. Investors and analysts pointed to several sectors that could benefit from each respective president winning the election. One sector that wasn’t seen as a likely benefactor of a Biden presidency has turned in impressive gains since November 2021.
Continuously rising house prices have sparked warnings of a looming crash in the real estate market, but one analysis has shown that a city with soaring prices is already seeing a dip in property values over the last month. Data last month from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) showed...
Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
Markets are flashing a warning: The Fed's quest to tame inflation will hit growth and force it to slash rates again. Traders shifted their expectations Wednesday, and now expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 50 basis points in 2023. The move comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said...
A new wind tunnel built in China to test hypersonic flights needs so much power that it cannot be connected to the local electric grid, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The country operates the world's most powerful grid, and it transmits nearly a third of the power produced on the planet.
The Chinese government is preparing to enforce regulations on all fund management companies operating in China — including U.S.-based and other foreign firms — requiring them to set up an internal unit for supervision by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In May, the China Securities Regulatory Commission...
