In The Aftermath: Vigils, resources, victim information and more following mass shooting at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

VIGILS, SERVICES AND EVENTS

• Rally at Sunset Woods Park, 1810 Sunset Road, in Highland Park, at 4 p.m. July 9. Highland Park Community Rally to honor victims and survivors of the Highland Park shooting and demand an end to gun violence.

• Interfaith service at Glencoe Union Church, 263 Park Ave., Glencoe, at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10

• Vigil at Highland Park City Hall, 1707 St. Johns Ave., at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. City of Highland Park will host for the community to gather together and honor the memory of the victims.

• Central Synagogue, 874 Central Ave., Highland Park, event of unity and healing at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7

• Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave., Glencoe, candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7

• Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Road, will host a vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.

• Galilee UMC, 1696 McGovern Ave., is holding a vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. All are welcome for a time of silent prayer and reflection and comfort.

• The Community Church of Lake Bluff (117 E. Scranton Ave., Lake Bluff) held a prayer service, today at 12:00 noon. The service will include prayer and music at Christ Church on the corner of Route 60 and Waukegan Avenue in Lake Forest.

• Trinity Grace Church and Christ Church has organized a community prayer gathering open to everyone at 3 p.m. at Trinity Grace Church, 1506 Half Day Road in Highland Park.

• Highland Park Presbyterian Church, Trinity Episcopal, and other area faith leaders will hold a ecumenical community prayer vigil, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the Highland Park Presbyterian Church, 330 Laurel Ave., Highland Park. All are welcome.

• United Parish of Immaculate Conception and St James at the Immaculate Conception will host a prayer vigil with Cardinal Blase Cupich at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at 770 Deerfield Road in Highland Park.

RESOURCES

• A family assistance center opened on Wednesday, July 6, to provide support services and crisis assistance to those who were directly impacted at the parade. The location and hours of operation are pending. More information will be posted on the City’s website here.

• The Highland Park Police Department, the American Red Cross and the FBI Victim Services Response Team are engaging with victims and families to assess their immediate needs and provides crisis intervention and other forms of emergency assistance. Anyone who is a victim of the incident and is in need of support can call (800) CALL-FBI.

• Counseling professionals have extended their time at Highland Park High School, 433 Vine Ave. Students, staff and community members can visit from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 6-8, each day. Anyone who is not a current District 113 student or staff member who wishes to take advantage of counseling services will need to have a valid driver’s license to be cleared to enter the school, which is the school’s standard procedure for visitors to the school. No appointment is necessary, but only the Vine Street entrance will be open. Updates have been posted on the district’s Facebook page .

• Counseling services will also be available during Summer School hours at Deerfield High School for District 113 students and staff only.

• Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7, District 112 will be providing drop-in counseling at Oak Terrace School and Ravinia School. Oak Terrace School is located at 240 Prairie Ave., Highwood, and Ravinia School is located at 763 Dean Ave., Highland Park. Further information can be found here.

• Family Service of Glencoe is providing counseling services to the community and will be available as needed in the coming days.

• For families looking for resources on how to talk to your children, Glencoe School District 35 recommends resources from the National Association of School Psychologists on how to best talk to your child about violent acts.

• Wilmette Public Schools District 39 has compiled resources that may be beneficial to support families. Click here for these resources.

DONATE (The Record will only publish vetted fundraisers.)

• July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund , from the Highland Park Community Foundation, will go directly to help the victims’ families and survivors of the shooting, as well as the organizations and nonprofits that support their needs following the shooting. Click the link or you may send a check payable to the Highland Park Community Foundation, P.O. Box 398, Highland Park IL, 60035.

• GoFundMe for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts and his family after Cooper and his mother, Keely were shot at the parade. Cooper reportedly was shot in his spine and is paralyzed from the waist down. He remains on a ventilator as of Thursday, July 8.

• GoFundMe for Aiden McCarthy , 2 years old, after both his parents, Kevin and Irina McCarthy, were killed at the parade.

• GoFundMe in honor of Nicolas Toledo , who was killed during the parade. Monies raised will aid with any medical expenses and funeral expenses, per the site.

• GoFundMe for Kolpacks and Joyces , wounded victims of the attack.

• GoFundMe for Lilli Carrasco , whose face was grazed with a bullet during the parade.

• GoFundMe for Alan Castillo , wounded victim of the attack “awaiting surgery for a bullet that his entered his back due to the events,” the funding site says.

• Highland Park, IL Parade Shooting Victims Fund : A centralized donation site organized by Victims First. All collections will be sent directly to the families of the deceased and the injured of the mass shooting, the site says.

• Victims of the Highland Park July 4th Shooting : All donations will be sent to Victims First.

VICTIMS

• Jacki Sundheim, 63, a former preschool teacher and lifelong congregant of North Shore Congregation Israel. First reported by North Shore Congregation Israel .

• Nicolas Toledo, 78, a grandfather visiting family in Highland Park. Confirmed by Toledo’s granddaughter to Chicago Sun Times .

• Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park.

• Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park. Married to victim Kevin McCarthy. GoFundMe (verified) for their child, Aiden, has raised $1.57 million (as of 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, July 5)

• Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park. Married to victim Irina McCarthy. GoFundMe (verified) for their child, Aiden, has raised $1.57 million (as of 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, July 5)

• Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park.

• Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.

NEWS SUMMARY (INFORMATION PROVIDED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT OR HIGHLAND PARK OFFICIALS)

• At 10:10 a.m. Monday, July 4, a man with a legally purchased high-powered rifle fired as many as 70 gunshots from a nearby rooftop and into the crowd at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

• Seven people were killed and at least 40 others were injured in the attack.

• The shooter legally purchased at least two rifles and other firearms within the past two years.

• After the shooting, the suspect was dressed as a woman in what authorities believe was an attempt at disguise. He then walked among the crowd out and then to his mother’s home nearby.

• Suspected shooter Bobby Crimo, 21, of Highwood, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, while driving on Route 41 in Lake Forest. He reportedly was spotted by a citizen who called 911 to alert authorities and then a North Chicago police officer located the vehicle and began pursuit. The short pursuit ended when the suspect stopped his vehicle and he was apprehended without further incident.

• Local law enforcement had two interactions with the suspect in 2019. In one of those instances, he threatened to kill his family, and police seized at least 18 blades, including a sword and a dagger.

• Highland Park is a shoreline community about 25 miles north of Chicago with a population of about 30,000 residents — about 86 percent of whom are white and about a third of whom are Jewish. The median household income is about $150,000.

