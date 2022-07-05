ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

In The Aftermath: Vigils, resources, victim information and more following mass shooting at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

By Staff
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 4 days ago

CLICK TO JUMP TO: WELLNESS RESOURCES | DONATION PAGES | VICTIM INFORMATION | NEWS SUMMARY

VIGILS, SERVICES AND EVENTS

• Rally at Sunset Woods Park, 1810 Sunset Road, in Highland Park, at 4 p.m. July 9. Highland Park Community Rally to honor victims and survivors of the Highland Park shooting and demand an end to gun violence.

• Interfaith service at Glencoe Union Church, 263 Park Ave., Glencoe, at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10

• Vigil at Highland Park City Hall, 1707 St. Johns Ave., at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. City of Highland Park will host for the community to gather together and honor the memory of the victims.

• Central Synagogue, 874 Central Ave., Highland Park, event of unity and healing at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7

• Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave., Glencoe, candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7

• Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Road, will host a vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.

• Galilee UMC, 1696 McGovern Ave., is holding a vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. All are welcome for a time of silent prayer and reflection and comfort.

• The Community Church of Lake Bluff (117 E. Scranton Ave., Lake Bluff) held a prayer service, today at 12:00 noon. The service will include prayer and music at Christ Church on the corner of Route 60 and Waukegan Avenue in Lake Forest.

• Trinity Grace Church and Christ Church has organized a community prayer gathering open to everyone at 3 p.m. at Trinity Grace Church, 1506 Half Day Road in Highland Park.

• Highland Park Presbyterian Church, Trinity Episcopal, and other area faith leaders will hold a ecumenical community prayer vigil, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the Highland Park Presbyterian Church, 330 Laurel Ave., Highland Park. All are welcome.

• United Parish of Immaculate Conception and St James at the Immaculate Conception will host a prayer vigil with Cardinal Blase Cupich at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at 770 Deerfield Road in Highland Park.

RESOURCES

• A family assistance center opened on Wednesday, July 6, to provide support services and crisis assistance to those who were directly impacted at the parade. The location and hours of operation are pending. More information will be posted on the City’s website here.

• The Highland Park Police Department, the American Red Cross and the FBI Victim Services Response Team are engaging with victims and families to assess their immediate needs and provides crisis intervention and other forms of emergency assistance. Anyone who is a victim of the incident and is in need of support can call (800) CALL-FBI.

• Counseling professionals have extended their time at Highland Park High School, 433 Vine Ave. Students, staff and community members can visit from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 6-8, each day. Anyone who is not a current District 113 student or staff member who wishes to take advantage of counseling services will need to have a valid driver’s license to be cleared to enter the school, which is the school’s standard procedure for visitors to the school. No appointment is necessary, but only the Vine Street entrance will be open. Updates have been posted on the district’s Facebook page .

• Counseling services will also be available during Summer School hours at Deerfield High School for District 113 students and staff only.

• Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7, District 112 will be providing drop-in counseling at Oak Terrace School and Ravinia School. Oak Terrace School is located at 240 Prairie Ave., Highwood, and Ravinia School is located at 763 Dean Ave., Highland Park. Further information can be found here.

Family Service of Glencoe is providing counseling services to the community and will be available as needed in the coming days.

• For families looking for resources on how to talk to your children, Glencoe School District 35 recommends resources from the National Association of School Psychologists on how to best talk to your child about violent acts.

• Wilmette Public Schools District 39 has compiled resources that may be beneficial to support families. Click here for these resources.

July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund , from the Highland Park Community Foundation, will go directly to help the victims’ families and survivors of the shooting, as well as the organizations and nonprofits that support their needs following the shooting. Click the link or you may send a check payable to the Highland Park Community Foundation, P.O. Box 398, Highland Park IL, 60035.

GoFundMe for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts and his family after Cooper and his mother, Keely were shot at the parade. Cooper reportedly was shot in his spine and is paralyzed from the waist down. He remains on a ventilator as of Thursday, July 8.

GoFundMe for Aiden McCarthy , 2 years old, after both his parents, Kevin and Irina McCarthy, were killed at the parade.

GoFundMe in honor of Nicolas Toledo , who was killed during the parade. Monies raised will aid with any medical expenses and funeral expenses, per the site.

GoFundMe for Kolpacks and Joyces , wounded victims of the attack.

GoFundMe for Lilli Carrasco , whose face was grazed with a bullet during the parade.

GoFundMe for Alan Castillo , wounded victim of the attack “awaiting surgery for a bullet that his entered his back due to the events,” the funding site says.

Highland Park, IL Parade Shooting Victims Fund : A centralized donation site organized by Victims First. All collections will be sent directly to the families of the deceased and the injured of the mass shooting, the site says.

Victims of the Highland Park July 4th Shooting : All donations will be sent to Victims First.

VICTIMS

• Jacki Sundheim, 63, a former preschool teacher and lifelong congregant of North Shore Congregation Israel. First reported by North Shore Congregation Israel .

• Nicolas Toledo, 78, a grandfather visiting family in Highland Park. Confirmed by Toledo’s granddaughter to Chicago Sun Times .

• Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park.

• Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park. Married to victim Kevin McCarthy. GoFundMe (verified) for their child, Aiden, has raised $1.57 million (as of 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, July 5)

• Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park. Married to victim Irina McCarthy. GoFundMe (verified) for their child, Aiden, has raised $1.57 million (as of 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, July 5)

• Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park.

• Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.

NEWS SUMMARY (INFORMATION PROVIDED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT OR HIGHLAND PARK OFFICIALS)

• At 10:10 a.m. Monday, July 4, a man with a legally purchased high-powered rifle fired as many as 70 gunshots from a nearby rooftop and into the crowd at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Seven people were killed and at least 40 others were injured in the attack.

• The shooter legally purchased at least two rifles and other firearms within the past two years.

• After the shooting, the suspect was dressed as a woman in what authorities believe was an attempt at disguise. He then walked among the crowd out and then to his mother’s home nearby.

• Suspected shooter Bobby Crimo, 21, of Highwood, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, while driving on Route 41 in Lake Forest. He reportedly was spotted by a citizen who called 911 to alert authorities and then a North Chicago police officer located the vehicle and began pursuit. The short pursuit ended when the suspect stopped his vehicle and he was apprehended without further incident.

• Local law enforcement had two interactions with the suspect in 2019. In one of those instances, he threatened to kill his family, and police seized at least 18 blades, including a sword and a dagger.

• Highland Park is a shoreline community about 25 miles north of Chicago with a population of about 30,000 residents — about 86 percent of whom are white and about a third of whom are Jewish. The median household income is about $150,000.

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

The post In The Aftermath: Vigils, resources, victim information and more following mass shooting at Highland Park Fourth of July parade appeared first on The Record .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Record North Shore

‘Healing and support’: Glencoe and others organize vigils for Highland Park shooting victims

In the aftermath of Monday’s senseless mass shooting in Highland Park, individuals and communities far and wide have provided support to the ailing members of the Chicago suburb. To that end, the Village of Glencoe, a town that shares a border with Highland Park, has been among the most proactive. “On behalf of the Village […] The post ‘Healing and support’: Glencoe and others organize vigils for Highland Park shooting victims appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

The morning after in Highland Park

Yellow police tape restricts access to two blocks of Central Avenue, as well as adjacent parking lots and back alleys, as investigation continues at the scene of a mass shooting that killed six and wounded about three dozen others during a Fourth of July parade Monday morning. The post The morning after in Highland Park appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

Alleged shooter faces 7 murder charges for attack on Highland Park parade that was planned for ‘several weeks’

Updated at 8:30 p.m. The gunman who shot more than 40 people, including seven fatally, during a community parade in Highland Park has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. The Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart announced the charges against Bobby Crimo, 21, of Highwood, during a Tuesday evening, July 5, press conference […] The post Alleged shooter faces 7 murder charges for attack on Highland Park parade that was planned for ‘several weeks’ appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glencoe, IL
City
Lake Forest, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Highwood, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Lake Bluff, IL
The Record North Shore

Highland Park baseball takes the field in Winnetka

For much of the previous 50 hours, the Kasdins — like many Highland Park families — needed to be in front of a screen. Following a mass shooting on Monday, July 4, just two blocks from their Highland Park home, Crystal and Chad Kasdin and their two teenaged children consumed news alerts on television and social media in between back-and-forth communication with friends and family on their cellphones.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

Day-before-Fourth festivities bring thousands to Wilmette and Glencoe

Independence Day is so fun locals celebrate a day early. As is tradition, Wilmette held its annual Fourth of July bash on July 3, and this year, it was joined by Glencoe, which pivoted to a July 3 celebration because of a vendor conflict. TO VIEW A PHOTO GALLERY FROM THE THIRD OF JULY EVENTS, […] The post Day-before-Fourth festivities bring thousands to Wilmette and Glencoe appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
The Record North Shore

Highland Park gunman reportedly admitted to shooting and considered a second attack — that and more from his Wednesday court appearance

Officials revealed that the shooter admitted to Highland Park investigators that he was the gunman at the parade on Monday morning and he told police he nearly committed a second attack in Wisconsin while he was on the run The post Highland Park gunman reportedly admitted to shooting and considered a second attack — that and more from his Wednesday court appearance appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

Police apprehend alleged mass shooter after 8-hour manhunt

Law enforcement officials announced Monday evening the arrest of Robert “Bobby” Crimo, who is suspected in the fatal shooting of at least six people during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Crimo, reportedly a resident of Highwood just north of Highland Park, was identified as a person of interest around 5 p.m. and […] The post Police apprehend alleged mass shooter after 8-hour manhunt appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Park Police#Park Ave#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Glencoe Union Church#The Community Church Of#Trinity Grace Church
The Record North Shore

News Briefs: Winners of Art in the Village; Music Institute raises $750,000 at annual benefit

More than 3,000 people took in the art and atmosphere at the annual Art in the Village on June 25-26, according to a press release from the event’s organizer, the North Shore Art League. “What an amazing weekend,” NSAL Executive Director Linda Nelson said in the release. “… Rain or shine, the artists displayed and […] The post News Briefs: Winners of Art in the Village; Music Institute raises $750,000 at annual benefit appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
The Record North Shore

Northfield trustees say safety trumps high cost for Bosworth Bridge replacement

Calling it a safety issue, the Northfield Village Board on June 21 signed off on an over-budget contract to replace the degrading Bosworth Pedestrian Bridge. A structural assessment in 2020 determined that several structural portions of the bridge were in “poor condition,” according to village documents. In response, Northfield trustees agree to replace instead of […] The post Northfield trustees say safety trumps high cost for Bosworth Bridge replacement appeared first on The Record.
The Record North Shore

Langdon Beach future one of several topics for inaugural Committee of the Whole meeting

The Wilmette Park Board is working to protect Langdon Beach, but its fate is up to Mother Nature. Park commissioners received an update on plans to fortify the beach, which has been closed since 2019, during their first Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, June 27. The concept includes a revetment topped with a pedestrian […] The post Langdon Beach future one of several topics for inaugural Committee of the Whole meeting appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Record North Shore

Primary Election Results: November matchups set for governor, secretary of state, MWRD board; Wilmette’s Julie Cho now rep for New Trier GOP

Tuesday was a night without many surprises as results from the Gubernatorial Primary Election set up ballots for the November General Election. The unofficial results are provided by the Cook County Clerk’s Office and Chicago Board of Elections with more than 95 percent of precincts reporting as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29. Headlining […] The post Primary Election Results: November matchups set for governor, secretary of state, MWRD board; Wilmette’s Julie Cho now rep for New Trier GOP appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
The Record North Shore

Winnetka honors first responders who rescued two from Lake Michigan

Two Winnetka police officers and one fire medic were presented the Life Saving Award on June 7 during a Village Council meeting. According to an account from Police Chief Marc Hornstein, in March, officers Daniel Timmers and Logan Jernigan responded to a report of two people struggling in Lake Michigan. Timmers saved the first person […] The post Winnetka honors first responders who rescued two from Lake Michigan    appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
The Record North Shore

Police Reports: Car stolen out of Wilmette, $12,000 illegal transaction

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe). WILMETTE June 23 • A package reportedly was taken from a front porch in the 300 block of Linden Avenue. The package reportedly was recovered in the 400 block of Third Street. June […] The post Police Reports: Car stolen out of Wilmette, $12,000 illegal transaction appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
The Record North Shore

$16.5-million contract sets Willow-Hibbard stormwater project in motion

Village trustees approved on June 21 a $16.5 million contract with John DiMeo Brothers for construction work on the stormwater-improvement project at the northwest corner of Willow and Hibbard roads. The post $16.5-million contract sets Willow-Hibbard stormwater project in motion appeared first on The Record.
The Record North Shore

News Briefs: Wilmette Theatre restores Pride display after theft; Art in the Village on Saturday and Sunday

As promised, Wilmette Theatre officials went bigger and better following the theft of its Progress Pride flag in early June. The flag has since been replaced and is now joined by additional flags, “Everyone Welcome” signs and more at the main entrance and ticket booth. The theater is hosting a Pride Film Festival Friday-Sunday, June […] The post News Briefs: Wilmette Theatre restores Pride display after theft; Art in the Village on Saturday and Sunday appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
The Record North Shore

Plaza del Lago changes hands for second time in four years

WS Development finds Wilmette so nice, it will try it twice. Six months after acquiring Edens Plaza, the East Coast developer announced its purchase of Plaza del Lago, a 100,000-square-foot shopping center near Wilmette’s lakefront. “We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Wilmette,” said Samantha David, president of WS Development, in a press release. […] The post Plaza del Lago changes hands for second time in four years appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
The Record North Shore

The Record North Shore

Wilmette, IL
206
Followers
130
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy