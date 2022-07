WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man in Woodbridge. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the 4400 block of Cheshire Station Plaza just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old David Madison Fowler III with multiple gunshot wounds.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO