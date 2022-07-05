OCEAN COUNTY: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE WARNS OF RISING CAR THEFTS

Possession of Toxic Chemicals – On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 2:57 p.m., Officers D’Antonio and Lee responded to the parking lot of Applebee’s for a report of a male inhaling chemicals while seated in a vehicle. Officer Lee arrived and made contact with Walter Paseler, Jr. (53) of Waretown, who was observed to be sleeping in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Officer Lee approached Walter and woke him up, and while doing so, observed a can of instant dust remover in the vehicle. Following his investigation, Officer Lee placed William under arrest and transported him to police headquarters for processing. Walter was released after being charged with Inhaling a Toxic Chemical for the Purpose of Intoxication and Possession of a Toxic Chemical for the Purpose of Intoxication.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO