Ocean County, NJ

OCEAN COUNTY: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE WARNS OF RISING CAR THEFTS

By Michael Ann Pease
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuto theft is on the rise in Ocean County and across New Jersey! Thieves...

LACEY: SUSPICIOUS ACTING MALE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

Warrant Arrest – On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Windsor Street and Arlington Avenue, Forked River, for a report of a male subject with long hair that was dancing and talking to himself. Upon their arrival, officers observed a male subject matching the description given, whom they identified as Brenden Evans (35) of Devon Street, Forked River. It was discovered that Brenden had an active warrant issued out of the Ocean County Superior Court. Brenden was placed under arrest and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he was lodged.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Woman Bites Sheriff’s Officer At Six Flags

JACKSON – An Ocean County Sheriff’s Department officer was bitten twice by a woman during a disturbance at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Sunday, officials said. Synthea Gonzalez, 50, was charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction and refusal to submit to fingerprinting following the incident.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
LACEY: MAN ARRESTED FOR INHALING TOXIC CHEMICALS

Possession of Toxic Chemicals – On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 2:57 p.m., Officers D’Antonio and Lee responded to the parking lot of Applebee’s for a report of a male inhaling chemicals while seated in a vehicle. Officer Lee arrived and made contact with Walter Paseler, Jr. (53) of Waretown, who was observed to be sleeping in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Officer Lee approached Walter and woke him up, and while doing so, observed a can of instant dust remover in the vehicle. Following his investigation, Officer Lee placed William under arrest and transported him to police headquarters for processing. Walter was released after being charged with Inhaling a Toxic Chemical for the Purpose of Intoxication and Possession of a Toxic Chemical for the Purpose of Intoxication.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
LACEY: DWI, RECKLESS DRIVING, REFUSAL TO SUBMIT BREATH SAMPLES – ARRESTED

DWI – On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 6:24 p.m., Lieutenant Sullivan conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 9 near Game Farm Road, Forked River, for careless driving and failure to maintain lane. Officers Lee and Hyle responded to assist, and met with the driver, Carolyn Landes (61) of Toms River. Investigation at the scene revealed that Carolyn was driving while intoxicated. Carolyn was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters, where she was processed. Carolyn was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including DWI, Refusal to Submit Breath Samples, and Reckless Driving. Carolyn was served her copies of the summonses and released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Car Thefts On the Rise in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Car theft crimes are on the rise in Toms River, Mayor Maurice Hill acknowledged today. Thieves from New Jersey’s cities are making their way into the community and targeting vehicles to use for joyrides and to commit other crimes with. Toms River is one of the shore towns being targeted along with Jackson Township and unfortunately, at this time, police have simply become report takers nationwide.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
LACEY: ATTEMPTED SHOPLIFTING AT HOME DEPOT

Shoplifting – On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 2:36 p.m., Officers Lee and D’Antonio responded to Home Depot for a shoplifting incident. Upon their arrival, officers met with one of the store’s asset protection employees. The employee reported that they had observed two unknown male subjects place numerous outdoor power tools on a cart which were valued in excess of $1,000.00. The employee stopped one of the suspects as he was attempting to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, at which time the suspect abandoned the items and left. The suspects have not been identified.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Woman Arrested In Ocean County Drug Overdose Death

TOMS RIVER – A woman has been arrested and criminally charged for supplying drugs to a man which he overdosed on, officials said. Michele Baker, 39, of Pleasantville, was charged with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death in connection to the death of a 44-year-old man in South Toms River on April 19. Baker has also been charged with Distribution of Heroin/Fentanyl, Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
