EP Panther Boys’ Golf Practice

The Old Course at St Andrews will host the 150th Open Championship from July 14-17.Here, we look at some of the most memorable moments to occur at the most-used venue for the game’s oldest major championship.Costantino Rocca, 1995When Rocca duffed his chip on the 72nd hole into the Valley of Sin, his chances of winning the 124th Open looked to have disappeared. However, the Italian somehow regained his composure and, as clubhouse leader John Daly looked on, holed his long birdie putt to force a play-off, dropping to his knees and thumping the turf with both fists in celebration. Daly...

GOLF ・ 16 HOURS AGO