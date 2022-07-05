ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘End might be nigh’ for Boris Johnson, says Nicola Sturgeon

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jQ8g_0gVY8J4i00

Nicola Sturgeon has said “the end might be nigh” for the Prime Minister as his premiership hangs in the balance after the resignation of two senior cabinet ministers.

Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as the UK’s health secretary on Tuesday, sparking a fresh crisis in Downing Street, after the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher exploded.

The Scottish First Minister said “the whole rotten lot” in Boris Johnson’s Westminster government should go.

“Feels like end might be nigh for Johnson – not a moment too soon,” she tweeted.

“Notable tho that the resigning ministers were only prepared to go when they were lied to – they defended him lying to public.”

But Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, has backed Mr Johnson to stay in Number 10 as pressure mounts on the embattled Prime Minister to go less three years after winning an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons.

“I fully support the Prime Minister. I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do, and that’s what we’re getting on with,” said the MP for Dumfries and Galloway.

Some UK Government ministers are joining Mr Jack in backing the Prime Minister, including Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

But others have quit, with the numbers declaring they can no longer support the Prime Minister growing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiNfO_0gVY8J4i00
Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson arriving at No 9 Downing Street for a media briefing (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, and added: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, described them as “rats deserting a sinking ship”.

“We all know that Boris Johnson is a morally bankrupt and corrupt Prime Minister, and he’s leading a corrupt out-of-touch Tory government,” said the MSP.

“That’s why the sooner we have a general election, the better.”

And Gillian Mackay, MSP in the Scottish Greens, said “we shouldn’t let them pretend it is for anything other than self-serving reasons”.

“As communities across Scotland and the UK struggle to deal with the worst cost of living crisis in decades, Johnson’s government has been engulfed in sleaze, scandal and general incompetence, offering little help to those struggling the most,” she said.

“It’s clear that the game is up for Johnson. His time in Downing Street is coming to an end.”

The latest calls for the Prime Minister to quit comes after his authority was damaged by a confidence vote which saw 41% of his own MPs withdraw their support.

Among those calling for Mr Johnson to go was Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, and most of his MP colleagues north of the border.

Of Scotland’s six Tory MPs, only Mr Jack and David Duguid then backed the Prime Minister.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
newschain

Tory leadership contenders prepare to do battle

Would-be contenders to claim the Tory crown are assessing whether they have the support to mount leadership bids following the dramatic resignation of Boris Johnson. With no clear frontrunner, around a dozen potential candidates – including backbenchers as well as ministers – are thought to be weighing a challenge.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Alister Jack
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Government#Uk#The House Of Commons#Dumfries
newschain

Boris Johnson phoned the Queen before resigning

The Queen will have been among the first to personally hear from Boris Johnson as he prepared to announce he is stepping down as Prime Minister. Mr Johnson made a courtesy call to the head of state on Thursday morning while she was at her Windsor Castle home, and is believed to have told her about his resignation.
U.K.
newschain

Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

A man who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The young victim was walking with his older brother along Peveril Road in Peterborough at just after 3pm on May 8 last year when 26-year-old Faisal Khan began following him, Cambridgeshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tory leadership frenzy begins as MPs start campaigning to succeed Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party and the country are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation on Thursday.No clear favourite has emerged in the first few frenzied hours after the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out, The Independent understands. But around a dozen MPs are...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Sajid Javid quits telling Boris Johnson the Tory party is ‘bigger than any individual’

Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary, telling the scandal-hit Boris Johnson the Conservative party is “bigger than any one individual”.As Tory MPs pleaded with the cabinet to bring down the prime minister, Mr Javid walked out, saying: “I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”The resignation came moments after Mr Johnson ended his silence on the Chris Pincher scandal, apologising for promoting him despite having evidence of his sexual misconduct.“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country,” Mr Javid wrote.Moments later,...
POLITICS
newschain

Tory MPs welcome Johnson’s resignation and call for ‘fresh start’

Conservative MPs have welcomed the Prime Minister’s resignation, calling for a “clean start” with a new leader. Several on the backbenches, as well as Cabinet member Liz Truss, have said it was right for Boris Johnson to step down as Prime Minister after he admitted he had failed to persuade his own ministers he could fight on.
POLITICS
newschain

Outside No 10, Boris Johnson says his time is up to the tune of ‘bye, bye Boris’

Boris Johnson bounded out of Number 10 to the loud applause of his remaining supporters as the tune of “Bye, Bye Baby” blasted out from beyond the Downing Street gates. Brooding grey clouds had blotted out the sun over central London as Mr Johnson, dubbed the “greased piglet” for his previous ability to slip out of politically perilous situations, faced the glare of the world’s media at 12.30pm.
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy