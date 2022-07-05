ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

The Dali’s expansion may be back on the table

By Veronica Brezina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dali Museum is resurrecting its plans for a massive expansion along the city’s waterfront. On July 14, the St. Petersburg City Council will review an ordinance on amending the city’s 99-year-long lease of waterfront property for The Dali Museum’s expansion. The city council would also be authorized to amend the...

City names new leaders

July 7, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg has announced a lineup of new leaders to fill positions. The city named Community and Neighborhood Affairs Administrator James Corbett will serve as the new City Development Administrator. Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas CEO and former city council member Amy Foster will assume Corbett's former position as the Community and Neighborhood Affairs Administrator. Both positions are effective Aug. 15. Additionally, Interim City Development Administrator Joe Zeoli will assume his former role as Managing Director of City Development. “James Corbett has demonstrated superb dedication, professionalism, talent and growth in his 16 years with the city and will be an asset to our organization in this new role. Amy Foster’s experience in the advocacy sector and as a City Council member makes her an ideal person to lead or Community and Neighborhood Affairs department and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team. I’d also like to thank Joe Zeoli for his excellent work as Interim City Development Administrator," St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said in the city's press release.
Kiel Lombardo

“Kiel is a talented and experienced chef and hospitality leader who is poised to take our in-house Food & Beverage team to new heights,” said Randy Hassen, president of McKibbon Hospitality. “We congratulate Kiel on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to the growth of our food & beverage presence under his direction.”
Community Voices: No bananas at Coquina Key Plaza

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. Our city needs affordable and workforce housing, a fact few will contest....
Artists sought for Pinellas airport mural project

July 6, 2022 - Creative Pinellas has issued a Call to Artists for the creation of two murals at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport's Gate 12, an outdoor walkthrough space - the murals will be the first thing visitors see as they arrive. Artists are encouraged to visit www.creativepinellas.org/PIEGate12 for the applications, call details, a budget and timeline.
