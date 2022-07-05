The Dali’s expansion may be back on the table

July 7, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg has announced a lineup of new leaders to fill positions. The city named Community and Neighborhood Affairs Administrator James Corbett will serve as the new City Development Administrator. Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas CEO and former city council member Amy Foster will assume Corbett's former position as the Community and Neighborhood Affairs Administrator. Both positions are effective Aug. 15. Additionally, Interim City Development Administrator Joe Zeoli will assume his former role as Managing Director of City Development. “James Corbett has demonstrated superb dedication, professionalism, talent and growth in his 16 years with the city and will be an asset to our organization in this new role. Amy Foster’s experience in the advocacy sector and as a City Council member makes her an ideal person to lead or Community and Neighborhood Affairs department and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team. I’d also like to thank Joe Zeoli for his excellent work as Interim City Development Administrator," St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said in the city's press release.

POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO