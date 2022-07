At the end of the American Revolution, Gen. George Washington — still this nation’s greatest warrior for liberty — had a vital message for the fledgling country. In a letter sent to all the states announcing his retirement from military service, he offered an “earnest prayer” that God “would incline the hearts of the Citizens to ... entertain a brotherly affection and love for one another.” Without “these things” he declared, “we can never hope to be a happy nation.” He might have said, “We could never hope to be a nation, period.”

