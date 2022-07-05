Unicoi County landscaper facing new felony charges

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi business owner is facing additional charges in connected to his landscaping company, police say.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Steven Chase Willis, 27, has been charged with two counts of Theft over $2,500 and two counts of Deceptive Business Practices.

Willis, the owner of Earth Effects in Unicoi, allegedly took “large sums of money” as a down payment for dozens of customers without performing the work agreed to.

Before the release of additional charges, Willis was already facing multiple other charges stemming from the same investigation:

Theft over $10,000

Theft of services over $10,000

Worthless checks over $500

Deceptive business practices

Anyone with additional information about Willis or Earth Effects is asked to contact investigators at 423-788-1414.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.