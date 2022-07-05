ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastriano legal advisor subpoenaed by Georgia grand jury in election probe

By Caroline Vakil
 2 days ago

(WHTM/The Hill) – Jenna Ellis, a legal advisor to Doug Mastriano’s gubernatorial campaign, has been subpoenaed by a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury as part of an investigation surrounding former President Donald Trump.

Also subpoenaed was Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), conservative lawyer John Eastman, conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell, podcast host Jacki Pick Deason, and pro-Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro.

In addition to Giuliani, Graham and Eastman, those issued subpoenas include conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell, podcast host Jacki Pick Deason, former Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis and pro-Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G97NT_0gVY7bEX00
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano greets supporters as Jenna Ellis, former Legal Advisor and Counsel to former President Donald Trump, stands on stage during his election night party at The Orchards on May 17, 2022 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Mastriano was the front runner heading into today’s primary. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Ellis was recently hired as a legal advisor to Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s campaign and attended his election night victory party.

Mastriano announced Ellis’ hiring in June, saying she was one of the first to endorse him and “was a champion for our campaign.”

Ellis also called the race “the most important in the country,” saying “Mastriano will reinstate personal and economic freedom in Pennsylvania, and he’ll restore integrity to our elections.”

Ellis was also part of an “elite strike force team” created in November 2020 in an effort to combat Biden’s victory.

Well after the election, Ellis declared in July 2021 that she was leaving the Republican Party, alleging that it was not conservative enough.

“I am changing my voter registration, and I am no longer a Republican until the party decides that it wants to be conservative again. Even if I stand alone for the truth, I will stand for the truth,” Ellis said at the time.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution was the first to report about the subpoenas, which were filed on Tuesday.

The Fulton County grand jury is tied to a probe launched by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and is looking at whether there were attempts to unlawfully influence the 2020 election by Trump and his allies.

The Hill has reached out to Giuliani; Mastriano’s campaign; and a spokesperson for Graham for comment.

