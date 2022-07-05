ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Substantial drug bust in Cortland

By Pat Giblin
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2DSG_0gVY7Vt300

CORTLAND, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Nicole L. Evener, 37 of Cortland, was pulled over for traffic infractions and driving with a suspended driver’s license by Cortland City Police on Friday, July 1st.

During the stop, Evener was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Evener had over 7 ounces of methamphetamine, 110 bags of heroin, Oxycodone pills, a Vyvanse pill, and approximately 2 ounces of “Molly.” Law enforcement also found packaging materials, a scale, a loaded firearm, and an undisclosed amount of US money.

Dogs, cats found neglected in NY trailer, 2 women arrested

The controlled substances found have an approximate street value of over $24,500, according to the Cortland County Drug Task Force.

Evener was arrested for the following charges and arraigned in Cortland City Court.

  • Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 2 nd Degree (A-II Felony)
  • Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 3 rd Degree (B Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2 nd Degree (C Felony)
  • Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2 nd Degree- 2 counts (A Misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7 th Degree- 3 counts (A Misdemeanor)
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 2 nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

Evener is being held without bail in the Cortland County Jail and is set to reappear in Cortland City Court on July 6th at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Drug Felon sentenced to prison

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to 3 years in New York State prison followed by 2 years of post release supervision. Joseph D. Santi, 28, plead guilty to the felony charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. On June...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Ithaca man arrested for recent burglary spree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been arrested in connection to a string of recent burglaries throughout the City, according to police. Michael Thomas, 33, was arrested by the Ithaca Police Department on July 7 in connection to the incidents. IPD said that Thomas was allegedly responsible for at least four burglaries at local businesses between June 20 and June 29.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cortland County, NY
Cortland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cortland, NY
Cortland, NY
Crime & Safety
Romesentinel.com

Driver gets 7 to 15 years in prison in deaths

UTICA — Two grieving families filled an Oneida County courtroom Wednesday morning to condemn the reckless actions of 24-year-old Rakwan D. Marshall, whose high speed crash on Route 12 in Boonville killed two people and severely injured a third. Marshall, of Liverpool, Onondaga County, was sentenced Wednesday to the...
BOONVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Hearse reported stolen in Endicott

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Police Department is currently investigating a complaint of a reported stolen vehicle. It was reportedly stolen in the Village of Endicott on July 2nd around 1 p.m. The vehicle is a Green 2014 Cadillac Hearse with a black top. It was last seen...
ENDICOTT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Menacing, trespass among arrests by Oneida police

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Parish T. Gibson, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 23 for petty larceny. • Savannah R. Drake, 24, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 23 for second-degree trespass. • William...
ONEIDA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman dies in fatal Addison accident

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police reported that an Elmira woman has died after a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Steuben County Wednesday afternoon. The three-vehicle crash happened at approximately 2:59 p.m. on July 6, 2022, on State Route 417 in the Town of Addison, according to New York State Police. Susan Elston, 51, died after […]
ADDISON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Illegal Drugs#Oxycodone#Heroin#City Police#Wivt#Nexstar Media Inc
FL Radio Group

Investigation Into Waterloo Fire Leads to Arrest

A resident of 111 North Virginia Street in Waterloo has been charged with arson following the investigation into a fire there earlier this week. Waterloo Police say the Tuesday night fire was caused by 24-year-old Derrick Smith’s lit cigarette, which was left on a tray of cigarette butts on top of a water cooler, causing it to ignite. Investigators say the fire spread to the building causing damage to the exterior of the lower and upper apartments, which were both occupied. Everyone was safely able to escape.
WATERLOO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man arrested for possession of heroin, meth

A City of Cortland man was arrested on Sunday after he was found to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine, according to a City of Cortland police report. On Sunday around 9 a.m., city police assisted the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office with a warrant for an arrest. The warrant, which was attached to an unrelated petit larceny charge against Tyler J. Forshee, led city police to Forshee’s residence on Pomeroy Street.
CORTLAND, NY
WIBX 950

Bucko from Groton Facing Ghost Gun Charges, Threatening After Alleged Incident

Police are now releasing information about a June arrest. A man from Groton, New York is facing charges after an alleged incident that took place earlier in the month. The New York State Police says that troopers were called to a home after a complaint was made to Tompkins County 911. According to a written release from the NYSP their preliminary “investigation revealed that on June 23rd, (a suspect allegedly) threatened the victim with a gun, caused over $1,900 worth of damage to the victim’s vehicle, and made threatening phone calls to the victim.”
GROTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whcuradio.com

Police: Music shop burglarized in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police are investigating an alleged burglary at an Ithaca music shop. Ithaca Police say Hickey’s Music Store on Adams Street was broken into around 4 AM Wednesday. They say an alarm went off. Cash was allegedly stolen. The suspect fled before authorities arrived. Anyone...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Disturbance call leads to drug arrest in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A disturbance complaint leading to felony charges in Cortland. Officers responded to a call Saturday morning on Pomeroy Street. They found that one man at the residence, 27-year-old Tyler Forshee, had a warrant for petit larceny. During his arrest, police say they found heroin and a large amount of meth they allege belongs to Forshee. He is charged with 3 counts of felony drug possession and is due in Cortland City Court this week.
CORTLAND, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report arrests, June 24

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Madison, Herkimer and Oneida counties:. • Eric Cardinale, 50, of Durhamville, was charged in Verona on June 24 with second-degree unlawful surveillance. • Sarah A. Cady, 45, of Marcy, was charged in Verona on June 24 with driving while...
ONEIDA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Sentenced for Punching Woman

An Endicott man has the next three years ahead of him in a New York State Prison for hitting a woman he was supposed to stay away from in the face. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 29-year-old Jonathan Clapper was sentenced Tuesday, July 5 after pleading guilty to felony Criminal Contempt for punching the 37-year-old victim.
ENDICOTT, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Woman faces multiple drug charges following traffic stop

A City of Cortland woman is facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop and arrest by the Cortland County Drug Task Force on Friday, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, the County Drug Task Force, with assistance from city police, conducted a...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy