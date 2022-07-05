ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemax Go to Be Shut Down by Warner Bros. Discovery

By Greta Bjornson
 2 days ago
Cinemax Go is going the way of Quibi and CNN+. The Cinemax TV Everywhere platform is set to officially shut down this August, leaving viewers to watch Cinemax content through a TV subscription, The Streamable reports.

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to shutter the service July 31, ending the web platform and directing subscribers to get their Cinemax fix through on-demand or through TV providers. As of publication time, Cinemax Go offers seven series through its platform: Banshee, Hunted, Jett, The Knick, Quarry, Trackers and Warrior. The service also offers dozens of movies.

HBO Max — which is also owned by Warner Bros. Discovery — already features Cinemax Go series Banshee, The Knick, Jett and Warrior. HBO Max initially did not feature Cinemax titles in its library, but later expanded in 2021 to add a handful of the series.

Much like Cinemax Go, HBO previously offered HBO Go and HBO Now, both of which were folded into one service, HBO Max, which launched in May 2020.

The Cinemax news is the latest change to come about at Warner Bros. Discovery, which has been undergoing restructuring amidst a merger that was completed in April. Under the merger, HBO Max and Discovery+ will join to form one platform, Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfel announced in March.

