Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Engaged? See Clues After She Wore a Diamond Ring on That Finger

By Laura Rizzo
 3 days ago
We see you! Kris Jenner sparked engagement speculation with boyfriend Corey Gamble after the Kardashians star wore a large diamond ring on that finger. Keep reading for clues and everything we know!

Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Engaged?

Kris, 66, and Corey, 41, have not publicly announced any engagement news, but the longtime couple has dropped plenty of clues about the talent manager possibly popping the question to the mom of six.

Does Kris Jenner Wear an Engagement Ring?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum raised eyebrows when she appeared in an advertisement for Amazon Glow with granddaughter Dream Kardashian in July. A large diamond ring on Kris’ left hand was impossible to miss during the commercial.

However, that wasn’t the first time Kris sported the impressive piece of jewelry. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the momager seemingly wearing the same ring throughout the debut season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Of course, it’s possible that Kris simply bought the diamond ring as a gift to herself since she’s been known to adore lavish jewelry.

In 2018, Kris played coy about engagement rumors during a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The premise of the game is the guest either has to answer scandalous questions or eat something unappetizing.

“Kris, you’ve been spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on your wedding finger,” the host began before asking, “Are you and Corey Gamble engaged?”

“No, I’m not gonna answer … This isn’t the ring,” Kris cryptically said at the time before eating a cricket instead of clarifying her answer.

What Has Kris Jenner Said About Getting Married?

Kris and Corey began dating in 2014 after meeting at Riccardo Tisci’s birthday party in Ibiza following the Jenner Communications founder’s split from former spouse Caitlyn Jenner after 22 years of marriage.

“He’s great. Corey is so easy and at the same time so smart and intelligent,” Kris gushed to Us Weekly about her longtime boyfriend in July 2018. “He’s always one step ahead of me, and he loves the kids, and the kids love him, and he loves the grandchildren. He really is such a great guy.”

That being said, Kris previously admitted that she “didn’t know” if she would ever walk down the aisle again.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well. So, I don’t know. You never know,” the California native mused during a 2017 appearance on close pal Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show. “I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]’s book … You know, I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

Kris shared a similar sentiment during an appearance on Laura Wasser’s “Divorce Sucks” podcast in 2018.

“You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” the reality star said at the time. “I’m in a really great relationship right now. I’m happy, and I don’t want to mess that up.”

Comments / 1

