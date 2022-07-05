ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

U.S. Funeral Home Owner Who Sold Body Parts Pleads Guilty to Fraud

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A former Colorado funeral home owner pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting their family members' corpses and selling the body parts without permission, a practice exposed in a 2018 Reuters investigative report https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-bodies-funeral. Megan Hess, who operated...

