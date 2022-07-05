ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Looking At Rivian Automotive's Recent Whale Trades

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Rivian Automotive RIVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

OKLink Released Its Global Crypto Market 2022/Q2 report on July 7th

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2022) - OKLink released its Global Crypto Market 2022/Q2 report on July 7th and gave a full review of the crypto market in the second quarter. As pointed out by OKLink in its report, in the context of continuing pressure due to the expectation...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Read Why Upstart Shares Are Plunging Today

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone downgraded Upstart Holdings Inc UPST to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. The move comes after the company lowered its second-quarter revenue outlook citing funding constraints due to a volatile macroeconomy. The company also took action to convert loans on its balance sheet...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 8, 2022

State Street, FactSet partner on data (NYSE: STT) (NYSE: FDS) ING Ventures invested into OpenFin (NYSE: ING) UNO Digital Bank building over AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN) JPM executives left for crypto space (NYSE: JPM) 👉 Interesting Reads:. Howard Marks discusses philosophy. ARK funds added $1.5B despite rout. Voyager situation’s sentiment...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Open Interest#Vehicles#Rivian Automotive#Recent Whale Trades#Rivian Automotive Rivn
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $11,437 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $11,437, which is 4.02x the current floor price of 2.382 Ethereum ETH/USD ($11,437 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $33M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $33,070,620 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qf7hvmkzaxtvrp22m9wsarvywg3gd2f36wvlhpe. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Eli Lilly

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Eli Lilly LLY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Eli Lilly. The company has an average price target of $337.88 with a high of $369.00 and a low of $264.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why U.S. Stock Futures Are Down Ahead Of Key Jobs Report For June

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Thursday ahead of the much-awaited jobs report for June. US jobs report for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 270,000 rise for nonfarm payrolls in June, compared with a better-than-expected 390,000 growth in May. Average hourly earnings are likely to increase 0.3% on the month, versus 0.3% gains in both May and April. The unemployment rate, however, is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6% in June. Data on wholesale inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET, while data on consumer credit for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Makes Tesla, Ford, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, And Amazon Look Trivial

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors. Since July 2017, Enphase Energy stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Huobi Global Now Supports Sator's Native $SAO Token

HONG KONG - July 7, 2022 - ( ) Sator has announced that Huobi Global is the latest exchange to support the purchase, trading and withdrawal of Sator's social utility token, SAO. Huobi Global account holders are now able to trade the Solana-based version of SAO. Initial trading pairs on Huobi Global include SAO/USDT.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Products To Be Back In Tesco: Reuters

Kraft Heinz Co KHC and Tesco PLC TSCDY have resolved the pricing issues and have decided to bring back Kraft Heinz's products to Tesco's supermarkets, Reuters reported. Kraft Heinz halted supplying products, including tomato ketchup and baked beans, as Tesco backed out from charging customers higher prices to cushion inflationary pressures.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alcoa

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alcoa. Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Verizon Communications

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Verizon Communications VZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Verizon Communications. The company has an average price target of $53.17 with a high of $64.00 and a low of $44.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

$698 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy