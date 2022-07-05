ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman in Southfield Purposely Hits Landscaper With Car, Pins Him Against House

By Tony LaBrie
 2 days ago
A Dearborn woman is in some major trouble after she allegedly hit a landscaper while he was working at a home in Southfield. WDIV reports that a man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed whacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a...

Landscaper injured after getting struck by a vehicle in Southfield (Southfield, MI)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday morning, a landscaper suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Southfield. As per the initial information, the incident took place at a Southfield home. The preliminary reports showed that a man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed wacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers [...]
Landscaper hit by car, pinned against house by angry driver while working in Southfield, witnesses say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday morning after reportedly being hit by a vehicle and pinned to a house while on the job in Southfield. A man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed wacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a woman driving a sedan, according to the man’s co-workers at the scene. The landscapers say the woman was driving down the street and yelling at the workers for allegedly refusing to give her a quote.
