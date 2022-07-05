UC Davis faculty member discusses ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and DACA program challenges

Gov. Gavin Newsom bought 30 seconds of ad time in Florida over the holiday weekend to criticize the state's restrictive laws on a myriad of issues."Freedom, it's under attack in your state," Newsom said in the ad. "Your Republican leaders, they're banning books. They're making it harder to vote — restricting speech in classrooms, criminalizing women and doctors."In his commercial, Newsom referred to Florida's restrictive laws on abortion, voting as well as other newly passed bills that limit school teachers from discussing sexual orientation, gender and critical race theory. While Newsom is up for re-election, some were perplexed about why...
Comments / 1