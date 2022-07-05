UC Davis faculty member discusses ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and DACA program challenges

The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released an “interim report” last month, and it is indeed a fascinating document. It includes some common myths of the Left, including the false claim that 1619 was the first year African slaves were brought to North America. It also glosses over California’s dark history of Native American enslavement, which is odd considering how much time the report spends on the very real ill treatment of black people in the rest of the country.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO