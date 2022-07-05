ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

UC Davis faculty member discusses ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and DACA program challenges

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
Fox40
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTXL) — The Supreme Court of the United States ruled last week that...

fox40.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

When did California become so racist?

The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released an “interim report” last month, and it is indeed a fascinating document. It includes some common myths of the Left, including the false claim that 1619 was the first year African slaves were brought to North America. It also glosses over California’s dark history of Native American enslavement, which is odd considering how much time the report spends on the very real ill treatment of black people in the rest of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Complex

California to Become First State to Offer Health Coverage to All Undocumented Immigrants

In a long sought victory for health care and immigration activists, California will become the first state to offer all undocumented immigrants. The Associated Press reports Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a $307.9 billion operating budget, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people ages 26-49, and pledges to make low-income adults eligible for the state’s Medicaid program by 2024 regardless of their immigration status.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Tripped up: Newsom's Montana vacation latest in string of travel controversies

Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) out-of-state travels are drawing waves of negative headlines — and not for the first time. Newsom is currently on vacation with his family in Montana, which is blacklisted by the state of California over what the latter deems discriminatory laws against LGBT individuals. Last year, California banned state-funded travel to Montana after its Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, announced that transgender female students cannot compete in girls sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#U S Supreme Court#The Trump Administration#Uc#The Supreme Court
CBS LA

Newsom airs ad in Florida criticizing restrictive laws on abortion, voting

Gov. Gavin Newsom bought 30 seconds of ad time in Florida over the holiday weekend to criticize the state's restrictive laws on a myriad of issues."Freedom, it's under attack in your state," Newsom said in the ad. "Your Republican leaders, they're banning books. They're making it harder to vote — restricting speech in classrooms, criminalizing women and doctors."In his commercial, Newsom referred to Florida's restrictive laws on abortion, voting as well as other newly passed bills that limit school teachers from discussing sexual orientation, gender and critical race theory. While Newsom is up for re-election, some were perplexed about why...
FLORIDA STATE
Robert J Hansen

California Senate votes to keep indentured servitude in its prisons

Senator Sydney Kamlager arguing for ACA 3 in a committee hearing on Thursday, June 16, 2022. ((Screenshot by Robert J Hansen) Sacramento, Calif. — Removing the language allowing for indentured servitude from California’s Constitution began a couple of years ago when Samual Nathaniel Brown, author of the proposal that is now ACA 3, had to clean a cell after an image died of Covid-19.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy