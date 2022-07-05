ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

1 tuber rescued, another hospitalized after flipping in Clear Creek

By Evan Kruegel, Alex Rose, Colleen Flynn
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A woman was rescued and a man was taken to the hospital after their tubes flipped in the fast-moving water of Clear Creek, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeffco Sheriff’s Office said four tubers entered the creek at Tunnel 1 and floated down toward Golden when all four tubes flipped. Two men were able to get out of the water safely but a woman grabbed onto rocks and was rescued by Arvada and Golden Swift Water Rescue.

What you need to know to stay safe on Clear Creek this summer
    Emergency crews at the scene of a water rescue on Clear Creek in Jefferson County, Colo. on July 5, 2022. (Photo from CDOT Camera)
    Emergency crews at the scene of a water rescue on Clear Creek in Jefferson County, Colo. on July 5, 2022. (Photo from CDOT Camera)
    Emergency crews at the scene of a water rescue on Clear Creek in Jefferson County, Colo. on July 5, 2022. (KDVR photo from SkyFOX)
    Emergency crews at the scene of a water rescue on Clear Creek in Jefferson County, Colo. on July 5, 2022. (KDVR photo from SkyFOX)
    Emergency crews at the scene of a water rescue on Clear Creek in Jefferson County, Colo. on July 5, 2022. (KDVR photo from SkyFOX)

A man was found unconscious and received CPR before being transported to the hospital, according to the Jeffco Sheriff’s Office.

Former FOX31 Reporter Aimee Lewis was driving down US 6 and called 9-1-1.

“The first thing we saw was a girl, she was holding onto a rock, just desperate for help.” she says.

Lewis says she saw an empty tube and the unconscious man after pulling over just past Tunnel 1.

“It was a young man, clearly unconscious, just floating down the river,” she says. “It was really horrifying to see. It was something you may only witness in a horror movie.”

Officials told FOX31 tubing is prohibited that far up the creek due to the dangerous flow of the water and another tuber died around the same area on Saturday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed US 6 in both directions between Interstate 70 and US 40 at mile marker 257.5 due to the rescue but reopened the road at 2 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new details.

