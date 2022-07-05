Watch firework zip past grandson’s head, explode in grandma’s SUV. ‘Almost tragic’

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver says his sneeze led to death of 15-year-old cyclist, Minnesota officials say
A driver who Minnesota authorities say struck and killed a 15-year-old cyclist told deputies he lost control because of a sneeze. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive cyclist at about 7:15 p.m. Friday, July 1. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen cyclist had already died, the office said in a news release.
70-year-old calls 911 after fatally beating his 63-year-old sister, Missouri cops say
She had a “severe brain bleed,” police said.
Two kids inside bounce house shot in ‘unprovoked’ attack at cookout, Indiana cops say
An 8-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy were shot as they were playing inside a bounce house at a Fourth of July cookout, Indiana police told media outlets. The shooting reportedly happened around 6:55 p.m. Monday outside a shopping center in Indianapolis. Authorities said the gunmen fled after the shooting. Several...
Snake Bites Kentucky Mom's Eye Socket As She Ran to Her Daughter's Screams
The woman has since vowed to name a drink at her coffee shop after the incident after being left with bite marks on her eyelid.
Daily Beast
Mom: I Held My Son’s ‘Broken Skull’ After He Was Fatally Struck by Firework
An 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a firework in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, The Olympian reports. Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police were called to a residence reporting that a child had been seriously injured by fireworks around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a police press release. Camrynn Ray McMichael succumbed to his injuries while an ambulance was transporting him to an Evansville Hospital, according to the release. His mom, Kyrra Lynn, posted Monday on Facebook that she lost her son to a firework. “I held my sons broken skull & brain in my hands last night yall.! THATS THE REALITY! Don’t even f*****g buy those damn things! I’ll never see my son again over a f*****g firework. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours. Seriously,” she wrote. In a separate post, she thanked people for their kind words, food and donations, adding that it was hard to keep going without her son. “He seen the best in things. No matter how big, how small. He was about living & loving life,” she wrote.
Alexander AJ Jennings dead at 22: Outer Banks star killed after he’s struck by two vehicles in hit-and-run
A STAND-IN for Chase Stokes on the show Outer Banks has been killed in a hit and run accident. Alexander AJ Jennings, 22, was struck by two cars in the early hours of Tuesday morning while the new season continues to film. AJ was walking in Charleston, South Carolina when...
Georgia boy, 3, dead after grandma forgets about him in hot car; uncle makes gruesome drive-thru discovery
A 3-year-old boy in Georgia died after his grandmother forgot about him in a hot car for hours, local news reports said. Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, was found dead inside an SUV in a Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road in Columbus, Georgia, on Sunday evening after the boy’s uncle borrowed what he thought was a passenger-less vehicle to make a drive-thru ice cream run. The boy’s grandmother had taken Engram Jr. and three other children to church earlier in the day, stopped to eat, and then arrived back at home around 5:30 p.m.
Julia Budzinski fatally hit by propeller in chilling river tragedy 2 DAYS before another deadly July 4 boating accident
TWO teen girls died in separate boating accidents over Fourth of July weekend, leaving their families mourning two tragic losses. Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first-base coach Mark Budzinski, was struck by a boat propeller while tubing in a Virginia river. The Virginia Department of Wildlife...
Baby is born a different race than the suspecting father, mother tries to hide it by claiming skin condition
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was very supportive throughout my friend Angela’s third pregnancy, even though she admitted to me at one point that she wasn’t exactly sure who the father of the baby was.
Horror details emerge after mom and daughter found dead in basement after girl’s chilling warning to grandma
A WOMAN is speaking out after her daughter and grandchild were found shot to death in a basement the daughter shared with her boyfriend. Keeley Nelson said she wanted people to know that her daughter, Aisha Nelson, 31, loved her baby, six-year-old Harper Monroe. “She did not deserve this to...
Woman walks out of airport after seeing mother-in-law with luggage
Does one have to set boundaries with the spouse's parents?. The spouse's parents are essential to a couple's life and can sometimes become overbearing. In fact, men and women report having 44 percent more conflicts with their mothers-in-law than their own mothers.
Dad Left Vile Note for Estranged Wife After Drowning Their Three Kids in a Bathtub, Feds Say
The Illinois man facing charges for allegedly drowning his three children in a bathtub left a chilling note for his estranged wife to find, prosecutors said Wednesday. “Mr. Karels left a note in the home, which stated, ‘If I can’t have them, neither can you,’” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a Wednesday court hearing for Jason Karels.
Dog walker nearly dies when she is trampled on by cows and only survives after her husband steps in to fight them off
A retired midwife was left with six fractured ribs and a bruise in the shape of a hoof after she was almost killed when cows trampled on her during a dog walk. Margaret Donlon, 67, only survived the ordeal because her husband Martin, 68, stepped in to fight the 'frenzied' cows away from his wife in the Yorkshire Dales near West Burton.
Florida Woman Killed By Husband; He Played Her Favorite Song and Held Her As She Bled Out in the Bathtub
A Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly confessed to murdering his wife inside their Altamonte Springs apartment. Officers responded to a call to the couple's apartment. When they arrived to do a wellness check, they found the body of Nhu Quynh Pham in the bathroom. She had suffered multiple stab wounds--including to her neck.
My daughter was sent home from A&E hours before her death – I’d hate, hate for another family to go through this
A MUM has told how her daughter was sent home from A&E and diagnosed with a chest infection hours before her death. Leanne Haswell, 28, developed a lethal pulmonary embolism - a blocked blood vessel in a lung - which was missed by doctors at Sunderland Royal Hospital. They sent...
This Woman Shared Video Evidence Of Her Ex-Husband Poisoning Her On TikTok
Another woman recently went viral after sharing yet another devastating act caught on a Ring security camera. This time, though, the woman named Sarah believes she caught her ex-husband poisoning her.
Mother was livestreaming Highland Park shooting when gunfire erupted: 'Worst day' of our lives
An Illinois mother was livestreaming the Highland Park July 4 parade when gunfire erupted, prompting mass panic as paradegoers scattered. Witness Gina Troiani, whose son was scheduled to walk in the parade with his daycare class, described the shooting Tuesday on "America's Newsroom," detailing the moment she knew it was time to flee for safety.
Indiana couple convicted of beating 8-year-old with jumper cables, choking her to death
MARION COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A mom and her boyfriend were found guilty of abusing and killing her 8-year-old daughter in 2020. According to WXIN-TV, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Derrick Dale was found guilty of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old. The trial reportedly lasted three days.
Harrowing moment boy, 3, is run over by a car while drawing chalk on the driveway in front of his traumatised mother
A toddler was run over while drawing chalk on the driveway of his home - leaving him with skull fractures. The three-year-old boy was hit at about 4pm on Sunday after a Mitsubishi Outlander suddenly turned into a living complex in Innaloo, Perth. Mother Amy Slater, 29, was just metres...
Three Sisters, Grandfather Killed in Crash While Visiting Family
The young women, aged 18 to 21, were from Van Nuys, California, and were with their granddad in Guatemala when their vehicle was struck in a hit-and-run.
