‘Evenings at Glen Ivy' Boast Sunset Shimmer

We know that water reflects sunlight, but seeing the final rays of the day reflected in a shimmery surface, or moonlight adding a bit of iridescent mystery to a pretty pool, can only up the ethereal pleasure of taking a dip. Glen Ivy Hot Springs has become synonymous with...
To reach one of Britain’s largest nature reserves you have to trudge through densely packed woodland redolent of the Forbidden Forest in the Harry Potter films. But as we press on through a cross-stitch of conifers to reach Formby beach on the West Lancashire Coastal Plain, a more vintage piece of cinema comes to mind: those spooky apple trees on the way to Oz, which grumble with spite when Dorothy tries to pluck the overhanging fruit.
Photo by Pierce Martin; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Quicksand is the state in which sand loses its supporting capacity and behaves like a liquid. Quicksand is usually found near areas of water such as large rivers, streams, or beaches where pools of water become partially filled with sand.
A popular Florida restaurant closed down suddenly after just two years in business. But the owners say you haven't seen the last of them yet. Last week's closure announcement from Mason Jar Provisions likely came as quite a surprise for fans of the popular up-and-coming restaurant.
'Eight arms pulling you down,' says the octopus boom in Cornwall. Conservationists believe the highest number of sightings in more than 70 years is a reason for celebration, but local fishermen are skeptical. Chris Chesterfield normally anticipates cuttlefish or spider crabs when retrieving his pots. But lately, the Cornish fisher...
The Jurassic coast is a world-famous coastline located in southeast England, stretching for over 30km. Spanning from Durdle Door in Devon to Barnstaple in North Devon, the coast is peppered with stunning National Parks and heritage sites, including Exmoor National Park, Wareham, and Swanage National Parks, and Plymouth's Hoe Peninsula. Blessed with an unbroken coastline of cliffs, bays, and rocks, the Jurassic coast is a truly spectacular place to explore. With its dramatic scenery, diverse wildlife, and abundance of interesting historical sites, it's no wonder this coastline is quickly becoming world-renowned. If you're planning a trip to England anytime soon, make the Jurassic coast a top priority!
I recently went to Bar Lis, an LA rooftop bar that transports you to the south of France. Bar Lis has become a hit with celebrities including Drake, Diplo, and Robert Pattinson. There's an incredible burger on the menu, plus my favorite version of the Dirty Shirley. The Los Angeles...
IF you love optical illusions you may be pleased to hear there's a natural illusion visible in the sky most evenings. It's called the Moon Illusion and it's been baffling humans since ancient times. Sometimes the Moon appears very large early in the evening and seems to get smaller as...
South African-Australian documentary and portrait photographer, Chanel Irvine, first set out to document English summertime in 2019, a year after she moved to the UK. Irvine captured moments of leisure in coastal towns and countryside villages from Kent to Devon, from Cornwall to Shropshire. A small number of portraits have...
Oils and other chemicals plants release after a rainstorm may explain the feelings of euphoria and the health benefits that follow a storm in the desert, research shows. “The Sonoran Desert flora is one of the richest in the world in plants that emit fragrant volatile oils, and many of those fragrances confer stress-reducing health benefits to humans, wildlife, and the plants themselves,” says Gary Nabhan, a research social scientist at the University of Arizona Southwest Center and chair in southwestern borderlands food and water security.
Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma are giving fans plenty of FOMO as they document their picture perfect vacation on Instagram. In the latest photos from Cappadocia, Turkey, Wilson asked fans, “Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave?”. As she took a dip in...
The visually entrancing volcano documentary “Fire of Love” chronicles a magnificent obsession and might even make that obsession your own. It didn’t have to work terribly hard in my case. I was already a budding volcanophile when I decided, at age 8, that I’d never seen anything more beautiful than the geysers of lava raining down on Kilauea, a hyperactive Hawaiian monster that I soon declared my favorite volcano in the world. (It was one of several contenders.) I wasn’t much older when I learned that one of Kilauea’s longest recorded eruptions actually started the day I was born, one of those funny coincidences that felt eerily prophetic at the time.
Dinosaurs' warm blood and feathery insulation may have helped them to survive periods of cold that killed off many of the previously dominant reptile species. Around 200 million years ago, a mass extinction event on the Earth killed off many of the reptile species that ruled the planet, ushering in the era of the dinosaurs.
Comments / 0