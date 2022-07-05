ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Future Business Leaders of America Recognized at National Conference

waukeeschools.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture Business Leaders of America Recognized at National Conference. Eighteen Waukee and Northwest FBLA members attended the National Leadership Conference in Chicago, IL,...

www.waukeeschools.org

Comments / 0

clayandmilk.com

Third cohort of Iowa G2M Accelerator announced

The Iowa Go-To-Market (G2M) Accelerator has announced the three startups that will participate in its third cohort. The following companies have been accepted into the June 2022 G2M cohort:. Janas Materials (Ames) — Janas Materials is developing sustainable technology for the coating industry, including a type of additive that can...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Wells Fargo to cut 114 metro jobs in August

Filings with Iowa Workforce Development show that Wells Fargo plans to eliminate 114 positions next month at its locations in West Des Moines, Des Moines and Ankeny. In all, Wells Fargo has cut nearly 200 jobs since May — many from its home mortgage division. Wells Fargo said in...
DES MOINES, IA
Local
Iowa Business
City
Waukee, IA
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Waukee, IA
Business
Local
Illinois Business
We Are Iowa

Mediacom reports major outage Tuesday, says issue has been resolved

IOWA, USA — Mediacom Cable confirmed Tuesday the company experienced a significant outage that was later resolved. Customers reported major outages in Des Moines-West Des Moines, Minneapolis and Chicago, according to Downdetector. Many users on social media said they were having issues with their internet. Mediacom posted Tuesday afternoon:
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa District 3 candidates highlight issues to drive out voters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne and challenger State Senator Zach Nunn were out discussing issues on Wednesday. Congresswoman Axne was at a roundtable discussion at Planned Parenthood in downtown Des Moines. The event was not an official campaign event, it was a planned discussion with local leaders from the state […]
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
ANKENY, IA
Radio Iowa

New service with bikes that ride the rails starting in Boone

Iowans will soon be able to ride the rails on what are known as “railbikes,” which resemble steel-framed go-carts that you pedal on railroad tracks with a battery assist like electric bicycles. Mary Joy Lu is CEO of Rail Explorers which is launching service in Boone this month....
BOONE, IA
KETV.com

Amazon facility in central Iowa evacuated due to threats Tuesday

The Amazon facility in Bondurant was evacuated due to threats on Tuesday evening. The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Jordan Laurie. They say around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Amazon employees reported Laurie made threats to bring a gun back to the facility. He was arrested at a home in Johnston around 10:45 p.m.
BONDURANT, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

COVID-19 Cases Rise All Around Raccoon Valley Radio Listening Area In June

All counties in the Raccoon Valley Radio listening see a jump in COVID-19 cases from the month of May to June. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 28,189 total positive tests, for an increase of 858 cases in June which is over 300 more than May and added two new deaths for a total of 145. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 73 new positive tests in June, 33 more than May, with 2,705 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Greene County has 1,922 total positive cases, for an increase of 41 cases in June compared to an increase of 15 cases in May, with a total of 21 deaths. Adair County has 1,612 total positive cases, for an increase of 21 cases in June, compared to four new cases in May and a total of 51 deaths.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Metro residents express fun and frustration over fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across social media community pages Tuesday morning, several residents of the metro area shared their frustrations about the loud fireworks keeping them up and scaring pets and young kids. Fireworks caused more than frustration in the Des Moines area. The colorful festivities also led to...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Letter to the editor: Minburn wants to break lease, sell depot

The city of Minburn has issued an order for us, owners of the Nineteen 14 restaurant and bar in the depot, to close the Nineteen 14. We have been directed to vacate the property by July 31, 2022. We received a new lease via email for signature on April 14,...
MINBURN, IA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
China
Iowa Capital Dispatch

School officials caution new law could harm students, districts

Iowa school officials are concerned a new “parental choice” law will interfere with district funding and their ability to plan yearly budgets, which they say will ultimately affect students. Students attending Iowa public schools now have the option to open enroll into any district at any given time of the year. When students leave, over […] The post School officials caution new law could harm students, districts appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Water Continues to Run Into Street From Des Moines Elementary School

(Des Moines, IA) Water continues to run into the street from a Des Moines elementary school. Officials say the air chiller at Monroe Elementary is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they’re waiting on. The water has been running into the street for several weeks. School officials have been told the part might not arrive until early next year. A temporary solution is being used to keep the building cool while summer programs are being conducted.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Licensing board warns pharmacy worker convicted of theft and fraud

A pharmacy worker convicted of stealing from a charity and defrauding a real estate investor will be allowed to continue working in the profession, the Iowa Board of Pharmacy has ruled. As a state-authorized pharmacy support worker, Gregory Judas, 63, of Grimes, is allowed to perform nontechnical duties within an Iowa pharmacy, as assigned by […] The post Licensing board warns pharmacy worker convicted of theft and fraud appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines police sue councilperson; BLM protesters

Two Des Moines Police officers are suing city Councilperson Indira Sheumaker and five other people who they say assaulted or interfered with police during a July 1, 2020 protest at the Iowa Capitol.The lawsuit, filed last week, was made public Tuesday via Iowa's online court system.What's happening: Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George allege in the lawsuit that some protestors had plans and took actions that "were nothing short of domestic terrorism."They seek an undisclosed amount "to redress wrongs committed against them" during the Capitol incident.Why it matters: It underscores the unresolved tensions between police and some protesters in local...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Power Outage Affecting Residents In Dallas County

Storms that rolled through Tuesday have knocked out power for numerous customers throughout Dallas County. According to the Alliant Energy outage map approximately 2,335 customers in Dallas County are currently without power with crews in route to fix the problem. The estimated restoration time is 1o p.m. according to Alliant Energy.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors Approve A Property Tax Suspension

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a property tax suspension at their regular meeting Tuesday. The property tax suspension was for a property owner in Dallas County because the occupant receives Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Administration benefits and falls within the guidelines for property tax suspension. Also,...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Iowa Supreme Court Affirms Convictions of Two Area Men

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Supreme Court has affirmed convictions of two area men after they filed appeals. Chad Dietrick was convicted of second degree murder in Kossuth County in December 2020 in the stabbing death of Krista Hesebeck at her home in Lakota two years earlier. He argued that his conviction should be overturned claiming the court refused to give the jury special instruction, but the state’s highest court found no errors were made and affirmed the findings at the lower level.
LAKOTA, IA

