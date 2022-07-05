Former Alabama coach Scott Cochran celebrates 1 year of sobriety
ATHENS, Ga. ( WIAT ) — Scott Cochran, the University of Georgia's special teams coordinator and former strength and conditioning coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide, spent his Fourth of July celebrating something special.
Cochran announced via social media , that he is celebrating one year of sobriety. He posted a picture of himself with a hand-full of championship rings and a one-year sober chip.
“Proud to be 1 year sober,” Cochran wrote. “This one means a lil more than the rings.”
Cochran joined the Bulldogs in 2020 after wanting to move to an on-field role.
Cochran joined the Bulldogs in 2020 after wanting to move to an on-field role.

He was a part of the Tide's staff for 13 seasons and was one of the highest paid strength coaches in the country.
