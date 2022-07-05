ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama coach Scott Cochran celebrates 1 year of sobriety

By AJ Holliday
 2 days ago

ATHENS, Ga. ( WIAT ) — Scott Cochran, the University of Georgia’s special teams coordinator and former strength and conditioning coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide, spent his Fourth of July celebrating something special.

This 130-year-old Swedish sport had its roots in Alabama long before the World Games

Cochran announced via social media , that he is celebrating one year of sobriety. He posted a picture of himself with a hand-full of championship rings and a one-year sober chip.

“Proud to be 1 year sober,” Cochran wrote. “This one means a lil more than the rings.”

Cochran joined the Bulldogs in 2020 after wanting to move to an on-field role.

He was a part of the Tide’s staff for 13 seasons and was one of the highest paid strength coaches in the country.

