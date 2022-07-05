ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Discarded fireworks blamed as likely cause of Brookfield house fire

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XzRO_0gVY51oA00

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters believe that discarded fireworks are to blame for a house fire in Brookfield Tuesday morning.

It happened at a home in the 1300 block of Warner Road at around 9:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the breezeway area.

Valley gas station to lower gas prices to $2.38

Fire Chief David Masirovits said the homeowner told firefighters that they threw away sparklers and other fireworks in a trash can after hosting a Fourth of July party Monday.

“Because she’s had some problems with some animals recently, she brought the trash can inside the house. Last night, she said she smelled smoke, but she thought it was just on her clothing from being outdoors, and when she awoke this morning, she found heavy smoke in her breezeway,” Masirovits said.

Masirovits said firefighters found remnants of the trash can and burns on the wall in front of it. He estimates damages to the home to be anywhere from $50,000 to $75,000.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsonthegreen.com

Anderson remembered as friend, leader

Tyler Anderson “was one of those kids that, 3 o’clock on the morning, call him, ‘Hey, I gotta talk,’ he was there,” said David Licek. Licek said he would have done the same for Anderson. But, Anderson never called. Anderson was found dead June 22...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Bear sightings stir residents; relocated bear killed

Sandra Scott knew there had been bears in the vicinity of her home on South Albright McKay Road. Neighbors have seen them over the years, and there have been times when she was outside at night and heard something large in the woods snapping trees, and could only surmise it was a bear.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man identified in July 4 Cheat Lake drowning

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Officials have identified the victim of an Independence Day drowning in Cheat Lake. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a reported drowning at Cheat Lake, which was originally reported as being a black juvenile male, was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 4 at the boat launch on Mon Chateau Road on Cheat Lake.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Brookfield Township, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Brookfield Township, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Brookfield Township, OH
Accidents
YourErie

Drowning victim found in Ohio state park

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is currently investigating a drowning at Pymatuning State Park. The female victim was recovered after the boat she was on reportedly drifted away. This left her in the water with a float. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on July 2. Attempts...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Gas Prices#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
The Detroit Free Press

Tree falls on boy, 8, at Michigan campground just before planned birthday party

A former St. Clair County family is reeling from the impacts of a freak accident after a tree fell on their young son while camping at Ruby Campground in Avoca. Hunter Graham was at the campground with his family during their weekend camping trip on Saturday, unaware that his family was soon to surprise him with a birthday party. He turned eight on Friday, said his father, Bryan Graham.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
chautauquatoday.com

Police arrest Ohio man wanted on warrant

Jamestown Police arrested an Ohio man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges in the Buckeye State on Monday. An investigation into Gregory Hawkins began on Saturday after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side. Police say during the probe, the male suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer. Further investigation found that Hawkins was wanted on several charges in Ohio, including having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and assault. On Monday, police observed Hawkins in the area of Barrett and Meyers Avenue where officers were able to make contact with Hawkins and take him into custody without further incident. Hawkins was found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including over nine ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of fentanyl. Besides the Ohio charges, Jamestown Police charged him with 1st degree reckless endangerment and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WTRF- 7News

Ohio gas station will lower price to $2.38 for one day only

A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon. Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide.   The gas station takeover will lower […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Minivan rear-ends pickup truck in Ohio; driver dies

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A driver died Saturday after crashing his minivan into the back of a pickup truck in northwest Ohio. Around 10:24 a.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Road 420, south of Libbey Road in Lake Township.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy