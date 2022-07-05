Police: Woman hit by possible celebratory gunfire in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head in the late hours of July 4, Akron police said.

Emergency responders were called to the 1600 block of Summit Lake Boulevard after a man reported finding a 25-year-old woman injured. Arriving just before midnight, EMS found the woman had been shot and took her to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

She was reportedly semi-conscious but unable to say what had happened upon arrival to the hospital. There, doctors discovered the bullet and that was the first anyone realized that she’d been shot. She was then rushed into surgery.

Officers said they searched the scene and found a bullet had gone through the front window of the home, leaving it a little shattered. They also found 9mm casings on a boat dock just across the lake from where the victim lives.

Those who may have information regarding the incident are asked to reach out to Akron police at 30-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

