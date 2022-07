SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- It is flea and tick season and one collar that prevents them has been making headlines after a Congressional Report linked them to 2,500 pet deaths. Spartanburg Veterinarian Dr. Bill Bledsoe said the EPA ranks the collars number one in reported incidents than any other pesticides used. According to the report, the […]

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO