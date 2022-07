The District Little League Tournaments open up for 12u and 10u teams around the state. The Salem 12u All Stars will open up tonight at 8pm against Olney in Mt Carmel to begin the double elimination tournament. The winner will advance to the semifinals on Friday at 6pm against the winner of Robinson or Lawrenceville. The loser will play Mt Carmel in an elimination game after they lost to Robinson last night in the tournament opener. The championship game is on Monday with a pair of elimination games to be played over the weekend. The Salem 12u is coached by Kevin Cripps.

MARION, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO