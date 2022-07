WASHINGTON — Eighteen months into the Biden administration, immigration reform has stalled despite campaign promises to reform the system, with the most recent movement on immigration policy doled out by the U.S. Supreme Court and in lower federal courts. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Biden administration in a 5-4 decision on June […] The post Courts take the lead role as U.S. immigration policy remains in limbo appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO