More than 1,000 snails of the most destructive species — illegal in this country without a permit — have been found in Pasco County. More than 1,000 snails categorized as the most destructive have been found in Pasco County, and efforts are underway to stop their invasion — starring Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried as the lead snail-buster.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO