WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has opened registration for the inaugural Waco City Academy. This is a ten-week class offering an interactive behind-the-scenes look into city government, with sessions from each department. Seats are limited to 25 participants, and will be selected on a first-applied, first-enrolled basis. Three seats will be reserved for residents from each Council district, and the remaining ten seats will be filled regardless of district.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO