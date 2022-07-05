ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrington, ND

Dorothy M. Schaffer

By Greg
newsdakota.com
 2 days ago

Dorothy M. Schaffer, April 13, 1928 – July 1, 2022. Dorothy M. Schaffer, age 94, of West Fargo,...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Richard Marvin Huseby

Richard Marvin Huseby, or Rick as everyone called him, life started on March 18 1952. He was born into the world to Lorraine (Ruud) and Marvin Huseby. Two sisters welcomed him home, Sharon and Linda. Rick passed away on July 5, 2022 at CHI Mercy Hospital, Valley City, ND. He...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

33rd Annual Dakota Classic Mod Tour – July 9th

JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – Drivers and Fans: This Saturday, July 9th, a huge event is going to happen at the Jamestown Speedway. On Saturday night, July 9th @ 7:00 PM, the Jamestown Speedway will return to racing with Opening Night of the 33rd Annual Dakota Classic Modified Tour presented by Corral Sales RV!
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Wes Anderson; 25 Years At The Barnes County Historical

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – I find it hard to believe it has been twenty-five years since I was hired to be the first “professional” curator for the Barnes County Historical Society Museum. I must have been having fun as the time has flown by. I have become part of the furniture around here! I guess the day I started was the sound of a square peg fitting tightly into a square hole. The first day I started was July 7th, 1997. I was to help Elma Rambow with one of her famous rummage sales she conducted for the benefit of the new museum on Central Ave. I had been hired in June to be “Volunteer Coordinator (Intern Status)” I remember being one of three candidates interviewed one night in the area now occupied by the train set. Eileen Starr from Valley City State University, (and my boss at the planetarium for the previous three years) was on the board and I think played a big part in getting me hired. I was graduating in May with a History/Social-Science BA Degree from the college and really didn’t know what I was going to do with it. The opportunity to work for the museum showed up with the donation of the Fair Store. The other two candidates, one was already running another museum in a community north of here and I think the other was a museum studies graduate. I didn’t think I’d have much of a prayer other than I was local and I worked cheap and was willing to learn on the job (and Eileen put in a really good word for me).
BARNES COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Woman Remembered for Unselfish Service

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City and many others will remember Barb Henke for her unselfish acts of service through the American Red Cross Association and her many other ventures. Henke passed away recently after a brief fight with stomach cancer. She was 71. Barb and her husband...
VALLEY CITY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Fargo, ND
City
Carrington, ND
newsdakota.com

Fundraiser Tonight for SMP Health – Ave Maria Volunteers

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – SMP Health – Ave Maria has been celebrating 60 years in the community and its support all year long. Tonight, July 7, they’re hosting a Family Fun Night to show their appreciation and raise funds for their volunteers. Annie Hancock is the Development...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Temporary Water Outages in NE Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be some temporary water outages and road closure in the Northeast part of Jamestown Wednesday, July 6th. The city reports the outages and road closure will be on 4th Ave NE, between 15th ST NE through 17th ST NE. This closure will begin at 11:00 A.M. and continue until work is finished, approximately 5:00 P.M.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Grievance Committee Upholds Employee Termination

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Grievance Committee met Thursday morning regarding a complaint filed regarding the termination of an employee from Stutsman County Corrections. County HR Director Shannon Davis says the employee had requested to change the status of her employment from a termination to a resignation.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Mayor Advocates for Exit 257 Survey

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich is encouraging city residents and anyone else who uses Exit 257 to take a survey being conducted by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT). The exit, which was closed for repairs on June 13th, has been inoperable by motorists. During...
JAMESTOWN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nd 58421#A Funeral Service
newsdakota.com

Edgeley Babe Ruth Defeats Carrington 12-7–Carrington Legion Downs Jamestown B 9-2

Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Edgeley Babe Ruth team scored 10 runs in their final 2 at bats and defeated Carrington 12-7. Leading 2-1 going to the 6th inning, both teams scored 4 runs making it a 6-5 lead for Edgeley going to the 7th inning. Six runs in the top of the 7th was the difference as Carrington added 2 runs in the bottom of the frame but Edgekley bheld on for the 12-7 win.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

2022 Independence Day Parade Winners Announced

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It was a warm afternoon for the 2022 Independence Day parade sponsored by the Carrington Area Chamber of Commerce. Approximately 70 units participated along a route down Main Street and passed Golden Acres Manor, Bethel Chapel and Trinity Lutheran Church. Parade judges chose Gary and...
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Major Break Creates Havoc for Jamestown Water Treatment

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A major breakdown in the treatment of Jamestown water has caused some headaches for the Water Treatment Plant. Water Superintendent Joe Rowell says through the process of clarifying and lime softening treatment, they’ve experienced the breakdown of their filter presses. Both of their presses...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Legion Baseball Alumni Weekend

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City legion alumni will be honored in Valley City this upcoming weekend. The current team will host Grafton on Friday in a 9-inning game that begins at 6:30PM. Alumni will be throwing out the first pitch. Saturday’s list of activities are as...
VALLEY CITY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
newsdakota.com

Birders & Photographers Treated to Kidder County Tour

MEDINA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A small group of birders and photographers were treated to a June tour in Kidder County. Guide Jamie Cunningham of Sabrewing Nature Tours led a group through North Dakota. The organization plans tours all over the US and other countries including South America, Asia, and Africa.
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Suspect Arrested After July 4th Home Invasion

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Hogansburg, NY man was arrested following a reported burglary Monday, July 4th. Jamestown Police report that just before 10 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of 4 St NE to investigate a report of a residence being burglarized. “The resident was not...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Post 14 Eagles to Host Annual Phil Brown Classic Starting Friday

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles will welcome four different teams to Jack Brown Stadium starting on Friday this week and running through Sunday for the annual Phil Brown Classic. Mandan, Bismarck, Carrington, and Perham (MN) will join Post 14 for the three day tournament which...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Willprecht Allows Just Three Hits in Complete Game

LISBON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Oakes Post 36 defeated Lisbon Post 7 by a final score of 3-1 with starting pitcher Fletcher Willprecht delivering a three-hit complete game. Lisbon got the scoring started in the bottom of first with pitcher Cam Opp getting an RBI single. After stranding six batters in the first two innings, Oakes was finally able to get on the scoreboard with a three-RBI double from catcher Gaven Christianson. The story of the day was the pitching for Post 36 thanks to Fletcher Willprecht. He went the full game giving up just three hits, two walks and one earned run while striking out eight batters including the final four batters and retiring the last ten.
LISBON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy